Detectives are investigating a pre-dawn armed robbery in Hepburn Springs.
Sergeant Ricky Miller from the Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said the incident happened about 6.30am Tuesday morning, but no arrests have been made at this stage.
"Two victims were approached in a public location by two male offenders and a weapon was produced," Sergeant Miller said.
He said no one was injured in the theft and the investigation was ongoing but could not confirm the exact location of the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come.
Meanwhile, a man in his 60s was taken to St John of God Hospital in Ballarat after a two-car collision on the Ring Road at Alfredton.
The accident happened about 7.50am at the intersection with Sturt Street.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the man was in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
