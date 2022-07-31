The Courier

Developers and council officers enthused and empowered by Ballarat council's design panel

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
July 31 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Design Review Panel initiated by the City of Ballarat to give educated feedback to developers and council officers is functioning well and achieving desired outcomes, says panel member and architect Ammon Beyerle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.