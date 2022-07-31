The Design Review Panel initiated by the City of Ballarat to give educated feedback to developers and council officers is functioning well and achieving desired outcomes, says panel member and architect Ammon Beyerle.
Mr Beyerle is one of several expert practitioners such as architects, urban planners and designers who advise the panel on better outcomes for planning and building in the city, which is undergoing unprecedented phases of growth, much of which has been criticised for potentially poor future outcomes.
Previously such advice had been outsourced at a cost and delay to council.
Established in September 2021, there was initial scepticism from City of Ballarat councillors who saw the panel as a possible impediment to development, rather than an opportunity for better outcomes.
"If the whole thing's a dud, if it's a process we don't need, do councillors have a chance on pulling the pin on the whole thing, because I don't want (an) architect to have some input then travelling on and not doing the city any good?" Cr Mark Harris asked in a council meeting. He was supported by councillors Ben Taylor and Samantha McIntosh, who had fears about 'red tape' constricting developers.
The opposite is the case, Mr Beyerle says. Developers and council officers are enthused and empowered, he says.
"We're probably halfway through the first year of it," he says, "and all of the panel feels super-positive about how it's going. It sounds to me the council officers are really happy with what's been presented. I think for a long time the City of Ballarat hasn't really understood what design is.
"I think this is a real opportunity. You've got well-established planning departments, but we still don't really have urban designers or architects in the mix. It's actually probably very refreshing for them to see (the design process) and understand how it works and what's being considered; that it's not just a subjective process, there's a lot of experience and consideration that can be brought in."
Mr Beyerle says the panel operates in camera, understable he says, given the experts are offering advice and candid feedback. Thus he can't talk about specific projects considered, but says every one has been interesting and benefited from the design feedback.
City of Ballarat's director of development and growth Natalie Robertson says the Design Review Panel has received positive and enthusiastic feedback for the greatest part, and would recommend it continue into the future.
She says Dr Fiona Gray, who was the instigator of the panel and advised it through its establishment in the past months, had done a marvellous job in collaboration with the panel members.
"As the person who brought us the design review panel, set it up, put the procedures around it, and oversaw it to the point she now has us all able to chair a panel ourselves, that's her amazing legacy. She'll be she'll be sadly missed, and I was sad to see her go," Ms Robertson says.
The pre-application panel gives building applicants an overarching view of statutory and other design or building issues so they can be prepared when they decide to lodge.
"They see and take on elements (of the process and suggestions), sometimes they have that 'ahhh' moment, and sometimes they don't want to take on elements," Ms Robertson says.
"Because it's not an authority saying 'you must do this', but gives them guidance, I think we're getting a really good blend out of the panel and what's coming in. You said some councillors weren't optimistic or a bit pessimistic about it; so some councillors have given me great feedback they have heard about the panel. That's reassuring for us. I might tell you differently at the end of the year, but as we currently see it, my recommendation to the council is this is a great model, and that we should continue to use it going into the future."
Ammon Beyerle says around two dozen projects have been considered by the panel.
"You got private developers, they're in the mix; you have some where the council is the developer. Some projects, for instance, they haven't got a landscape architect. So the panel starts to make recommendations about improving the connection to the outdoors - 'maybe a landscape architect needs to join the team'. Or another major project hadn't got an urban designer in the mix. It was a pretty important project with a really big impact. So we recommended that urban designers should have a strong role to play in planning. It's trying to develop a shared way of working on these projects."
