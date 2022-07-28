Bullarto South could see a boost to its food tourism if an application to create an organic farm and accompanying group accommodation is approved by the Hepburn Shire Council.
The farm proposes to grow a range of specialty crops including sweet potato, radish, kohlrabi and culinary mushrooms on 81 Orrs Road, Bullarto South. It also aims to house domestic stock animals such as sheep and cattle.
The application also proposes to create three self-contained cabins which will act as short-term stay dwellings for paying guests and volunteer farm hands.
Sarah Hewat and Shannon Loughnan are the duo behind the project. Their application, which has been tabled by Kyneton-based development consultancy firm, Macaulay Town Planning, read the farm and accommodation would "contribute to the areas reputation for diverse and high-quality visitor experiences".
It also read the application met the council's economic development strategy in four of its 'pillars of growth' including 'produce' through the farm's ability to act as a "wholesaler to local restaurants and gourmet grocery business", and 'visit' as the farm presents a "positive" visitor experience which focuses on "unique experiences" such as "food and wine" which can only be found in the shire.
Regarding the design and construction of the three cabins, which plan to contain one bedroom, one bathroom and a two-burner cooktop, is proposed to be built in a way which will "blend into the landscape" and "use principles of sustainable design".
The cabins, when used as farm stays, also propose to "generate capital required for business investment and growth" for the Hepburn Shire.
As for the site's bushfire risk, which was given a Bushfire Attack Level of 29, which is considered significant, the application read it would be able to "meet all requirements for the protection of life and property" as there will be a 50 metre defendable space around the cabins and a dedicated static 1000 litre steel or concrete tank.
Adding to the site's tourism potential, the Central Highlands Regional Growth Plan identified the area as being situated within a 'key tourism' and 'horticulture' precinct.
The about 19 acre site is currently a historical set stock grazing area and is located to notable tourism attractions including the Dairy Flat Lodge & Farm in Daylesford which is about 7.8 kms away from the intended site and Babbington Park Farm in Lyonville which is about 6.4 kms from 81 Orrs Road.
In total the proposed application is set to cost $240,000.
Any objection or support of the proposed application will need to be made by August 5.
If you would like to lodge an objection or support of the proposal click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
