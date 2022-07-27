The Courier

Historic Central Victorian pool under threat from structural failure

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
July 27 2022 - 9:00am
An historic, heritage-listed Art Deco outdoor pool in the central Victorian town of Maryborough will most likely need be completely rebuilt as it comes to the end of it working life, say local councillors.

