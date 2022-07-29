Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$770,000 - $820,000
AGENCY: Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jo Thornton 0409 356 478
On a generous allotment with side access for the caravan, this brilliantly designed Langdon home has three living zones which makes it perfect for entertaining.
It is positioned in a well-established area of Winter Valley opposite vast parkland and just minutes from Delacombe town centre, quality schools, public transport and so much more.
A light-filled open plan kitchen, living and dining space that leads out to the huge undercover alfresco area truly is the heart of this family home.
Kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, 900mm-wide oven, soft close joinery, dishwasher, walk-in panty and an abundance of counter and storage space.
The main suite is absolute luxury offering tinted windows, generous walk-in robe as well as built-in robes that lead to the well-appointed ensuite with double vanity and oversized walk-in shower.
Outside, the fabulous alfresco is perfect for year-round entertaining. It features a wood fire, zip-track blinds, plumbed-in mains water to outdoor sink, and mains gas to a built-in barbecue. With storage, a fridge space, ceiling fans and a television point, this space has it all.
Manicured gardens, outdoor firepit, garden shed, automated irrigation system and a double auto-garage complete this fine property.
