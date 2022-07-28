Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4
$1,650,000 - $1,750,000
AGENCY: Jellis Craig Ballarat
AGENT: Phil Hayward 0419 107 112
Located within the heart of Ballarat's premier lifestyle district, and nestled among five acres with established gardens, this impressive family home offers a rare opportunity to purchase in this tightly-held location.
The home offers two levels of grand living with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a dedicated office as well as a library.
Separate and private, the large main suite includes a deluxe ensuite bathroom and ample built-in robe space.
Open-plan family living is central for family gatherings, it incorporates sitting spaces and a dining area as well as the home custom kitchen.
Large and lovely, the kitchen is built from warm timber with granite benchtops and abundant storage.
A stainless steel Qasair rangehood hovers above an impressive chef's island and extra-wide gas cooktop.
More kitchen features include Miele convection-microwave-steam oven, a warming drawer and an integrated dishwasher.
Formal living areas and rumpus rooms provide endless versatility, and even more space to meet your individual family's needs.
Polished timber flooring is another special feature in this immaculate home.
The open fire is a favourite, and the zoned reverse-cycle heating and cooling will maintain optimum comfort throughout the year.
The property includes a double garage under the house roofline, it has electric doors for convenience. There is a separate lock-up garage for extra vehicles and storage.
Mains water is connected to the property, rainwater storage tanks are onsite for stock and domestic use.
A six-kilowatt LG solar system will help reduce energy costs.
Picturesque park-like gardens surround this grand home with large windows and tranquil views.
And the dam - which is more like an ornamental lake - is stocked with local trout for weekend fishing.
A family haven in a sought-after lifestyle location with easy access to essential family services.
Open this weekend, and inspection is highly recommended. Scan the QR code to see more information as well as flooplans and the photo gallery.
