POWERHOUSE Ballarat football school St Patrick's has qualified both its teams through to the final of the Herald Sun Shield after scoring big wins in Wednesday's semi-finals played at Craigieburn.
Early in the day, the intermediate team swamped Marcellin College winning 15.12 (102) to 3.3 (21) with Marcellin not getting on the board until after half time.
The seniors had a much tougher affair against Warrnambool's Emmanuel College. Little could separate the sides for the first three quarters, with a St Patrick's goal on the three-quarter-time siren giving the Ballarat side the lead by six points at the last change.
But the last quarter was all one-way traffic as St Pats' running game took over, booting the only four goals of the term to run out winners 10.7 (67) to 5.6 (36).
In the seniors, St Patrick's will take on Whitefriers College from Donvale who completely eclipsed Geelong's Christian College winning 20.12 (132) to 0.0 (0).
The intermediate grand final will pit St Patrick's up against Parade College in another city versus country showdown after Parade proved far too strong for Brighton Grammar, winning 13.11 (89) to 1.4 (10).
In the girls competition, Ballarat Clarendon College meets Clonard College in the intermediate grand final on Thursday.
