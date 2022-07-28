This unique offering comprises land measuring about 1500sqm which is zoned for commercial use. The property comprises seven land titles with a combined frontage to Mair Street in excess of 60 metres.
Buildings on the site cover about 725 square metres in total, making this an ideal opportunity to retain the existing buildings and renovate, or redevelop the site (STCA).
Positioning is key within Bakery Hill shopping precinct, a pivotal central area which is undergoing extensive transformation with a number of key projects including completion of Ballarat Station.
Further redevelopment in this precinct involves leading retailers such as PETstock and JB HI-FI.
Contact the selling agent to find out more information about this property including further assets and current tenants.
It's a rare opportunity to strike gold on Ballarat's Golden Mile of retail in the heart of the CBD.
Your agent for this exciting opportunity is Lauchlan Wadell from the team at Colliers Ballarat.
