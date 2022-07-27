Shaping up a lasting legacy to help animals in Tess Pearce' name

ANIMAL welfare support raised in honour of Tess Pearce is only a beginning.
Tess' mum Sandi Pearce and the team at Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue have begun exploring ways to promote a long-term legacy in helping all creatures.
Advertisement
Almost $4000 has been raised for helping rescue animals since Tess died about a fortnight ago. This includes money exceeding funds raised to cover funeral costs and money raised at the funeral of the popular animal and disability advocate earlier this week.
Sandi Pearce was grateful for an amazing response and outpouring of love for her daughter.
"I'm so thrilled. Tess pretty much was Ballarat's child," Ms Pearce said. "In her heart, Tess was trying to make things better for others. Even in her passing, Tess has left a legacy in helping others.
"...This girl was Ballarat and Ballarat really was her village in support."
Chez Guy's Cherie Reid said the charity was keen to find a sustainable way to keep making a positive difference in Tess' name. Ms Reid said while a lot of rescue focus usually went into abandoned kittens, they were also looking at what might be possible to help dogs because Tess particularly loved dogs.
Tess' partner's dogs were at her funeral on Monday joining a crowd to say good bye - such was Tess' love for animals.
Chez Guy has a team of foster carers to help all small animals and orphans, including birds, guinea pigs, fish, frogs, reptiles, turtles and ferrets.
Tess' friends and family farewelled her on Monday, paying tribute to the way Tess had always been finding ways to help others and make a positive difference. Tess was a champion for those who could not easily speak for themselves - humans and animals.
READ MORE
She was best known for her her smiles and full, soulful laughter and passion for helping others.
Tess' made a massive fundraising impact, collecting about $15,000, to support Beyond Blue in 2019. She has been experiencing depression and wanted to help prevent others from struggles and so trained for six months to be able to walk a lap of Lake Wendouree.
Tess had cerebral palsy, which affected her speech and movement. She had been unable to walk independently - a challenge Tess refused to let stop her.
In the years before, Tess had a been a vocal campaigner for the National Disability Insurance Scheme and used a fundraising platform to purchase her own specialty walking frame when a bureaucratic wait for one seemed too long.
To support Tess' legacy, see Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue on Facebook for more details.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.