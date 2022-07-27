The mother of two teenage girls who have fallen foul of strict uniform rules at Maryborough's Highview College is angry her daughters have been excluded from class and cut off from remote learning.
Rebecca Rowe has called for greater understanding of cultural hairstyles and a review of the school's uniform policy after daughters Amayah, 17, and Safhira, 16, were sent home after refusing to tie up their braided hair.
According to the school's uniform policy, hair must be well-brushed, neat and tidy and off the face at all times and hair that is long enough to be tied back, must be tied back.
"My children are African, they braided their hair because it's unruly when not braided," Ms Rowe said.
She said the girls had the front of their hair pulled off their face, as per the uniform policy, but principal Melinda Scash wanted it all tied back.
No matter where it is tied it breaks their hair, hurts them, puts pressure on their back and neck and is uncomfortable and unnecessary- Rebecca Rowe
"She wanted it with a hair tie around it like other kids do, but to contain their hair and that amount of weight it has to be tied tight and no matter where it is tied it breaks their hair, hurts them, puts pressure on their back and neck and is uncomfortable and unnecessary," Ms Rowe said.
Ms Rowe said when the girls refused to tie their hair back and tried to explain the situation, Ms Scash sent them home.
And after she emailed the girls' class teachers to ask them to supply work to do at home so they didn't fall behind, Ms Rowe claims teachers were told not to have contact with Amayah and Safhira and their online access to school was suspended.
Ms Rowe said withdrawing their education and all support option was both illogical and morally wrong.
But Ms Scash said she wanted the girls back at school and the online learning resources were only available to students in isolation, injured or ill.
"Our school policy is long hair is tied back so that's never been a problem for the girls ' they've always worn their hair up in lots of different styles but recently they put braids in, which is absolutely fine and culturally appropriate, but now they say ... they are not going to (tie it back) and refuse to comply with the rule saying it's cultural and will case them pain.
"I'm only asking for a loose pony tail at the nape of the neck but they don't want to do it."
Ms Scash said she suggested the girls use a velvet ribbon to tie back the hair, which would not be tight or put pressure on the scalp, but Ms Rowe said that showed a lack of understanding from the principal.
"That won't hold in their hair because there's nothing to grip on. They'd have to tie it tight to stay in place ... she can't relate to their situation," Ms Rowe said.
Ms Scash said she did not believe the girls had a reasonable request for asking for an exemption from the uniform policy, and when they refused to tie back their hair she directed them to "go home and think about it".
She said she had removed the girls from online access to the classroom because she wanted them to return to school.
"No one wants them to fall behind. we have an amazing system that students can access for support with everything on it, that allows students to log in to their classroom from home when they are necessarily absent in isolation for COVID, injury or illness but we are not teaching remotely and on site at the same time so (they) have been temporarily taken off that system because I want them at school not working from home. If a child is away for no reason they don't get to log in and continue from home."
Ms Rowe was concerned about her daughters missing class and Ms Scash said the girls were welcome back, but must comply with the uniform policy.
Ms Rowe emailed Ms Scash, and the Highview College board, calling for a more inclusive uniform policy.
"The part where the 'hair needs to be neatly brushed' is non-inclusive in itself," she said. "I emailed to request that she have a look at amending the uniform policy to be more inclusive and seek input from a diverse range of backgrounds but have not received a response.
