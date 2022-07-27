Mr Martin said members wanted to hear from their employer what they intend to do to help reduce workload and scheduled class times for teachers. In government schools, and Catholic schools in the Sale Diocese, the extra classes that secondary teachers take to cover absences of colleagues etc will now be rolled in to their scheduled class times, instead of being on top of their scheduled classes. Staff also secured significant improvements to workload including better parental leave, and in the coming months will receive salary increases and back pay.

