A music performance combining comedy and classical piano music is coming to Her Majesty's Theatre later next month.
Australian pianist David Scheel will perform his one-man show Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player at noon on Monday August 8.
"Just about after every concert, I get people who come up to me and they say 'well look, if this is classical music I was not into it before, but I want to hear more of it'," Scheel said.
"This is very much a show for all ages and I would like to see some younger people there."
Scheel said he had been doing the performance for "30 odd years" including tours in England and America.
The show takes inspiration from moments in the media and is always changing.
"If you look at the news headlines, that is how it changes," Scheel said.
"It depends on whoever is making the news.
"Just recently I was having a lot of fun with (outgoing UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson, because he was being chucked out, and before that was ScoMo (Scott Morrison)."
Scheel said he also dabbled with social satire and had a whole routine about scam emails.
"It is very fun and it is also extremely topical, because it has been making headlines over the last few weeks."
After working in the industry for so long, Scheel said music tended to come automatically to him most of the time.
"Sometimes I can write something as fast as I can actually put pen to paper," he said.
"I think the rule is, if it does not come fairly quickly then it is not going to be good."
Scheel said his practice routine was similar to what you would need to do to train for a sport. "You get into a routine, as with everything else," he said.
"[The piano] is the same as sport - you have to practice regularly to keep the muscles ... you have to have muscle coordination and training."
Tickets are available now by calling 5333 5888 or online at www.hermaj.com.
