David Scheel will perform his one man show Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player Her Majesty's theatre

By Nieve Walton
July 28 2022 - 2:00am
CREATING LAUGHTER: David Scheel to perform in Ballarat in a few weeks. Picture: supplied.

A music performance combining comedy and classical piano music is coming to Her Majesty's Theatre later next month.

