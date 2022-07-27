A playful poodle-border collie cross called Ella has changed Jordan Mark's life.
Now he is on a mission to change hers.
The 12-month old assistance dog has been diagnosed with hip dysplasia - and her training has come to a standstill until Mr Mark, who has Bipolar Disorder, can come up with $15,000 for an operation with a canine orthopaedic surgeon.
So far about $600 from a dozen donations has been raised.
"She is such a beautiful placid dog and we have totally fallen in love with her," mother Jayne Mark said.
"When the hip problem was discovered, one of the options was to put her down - and we just couldn't do that."
Mr Mark, from Canadian, has started a GoFundMe campaign for the adorable dog, whose double hip-replacement surgery was so costly services such as VetPay are not available.
Ella arrived in his life during lockdown in July 2021 and at the time, the New South Wales breeder gave her a clean bill of health.
Things got off to a flying start with 'puppy preschool' at Smythesdale and Dogtivities training at Creswick.
But six months in, Jordan noticed she would 'kangaroo hop' after long walks - with her hips popping out of position.
Now, Ella is limited to walks of just one block.
"The problem is, she just loves getting out and going places, but we have to keep her inside," Mr Mark said.
"And she's been chewing on our shoes!"
Mr Mark said after 10 years of illness, Ella had made a massive difference to his recovery.
"I've been the most stable I've ever been," he said.
"I'm getting back on track and I've stayed out of hospital since she's been around.
"She's changed my life.
"I'm now half-way through a Bachelor of Social Work."
If you'd like to help, click here.
Mr Mark is also planning some fundraising barbecue and other events later in the year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
