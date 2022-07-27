The Courier
Home/Video

GoFundMe Appeal to help Ballarat assistance dog

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:24pm, first published July 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A playful poodle-border collie cross called Ella has changed Jordan Mark's life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.