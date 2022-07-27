A VINTAGE of centenarians gathered to celebrate two fellow residents joining their esteemed age ranks this week. They did so in fine fashion, dressed in their best for high tea at Calvary Kelaston on Wednesday afternoon.
The event coincided with Sheila Anderson's birthday while Iris still has a couple of days to wait before officially joining the 100-club on Sunday.
Kelaston also boasts 103-year-olds Dot Donaldson and Elma Gibbs - Elma's birthday was a couple of weeks ago while Dot's birthday is in November - and Joan Williams, a Queen of Begonia finalist, who turned 100 in December. Bill Cook, the only gentleman in the group, also turned 100 last December.
Bill said it was inspirational to share in such a group because he could see how well those older than him were still travelling.
"I spent five years away in war and that takes a lot out of your life," Bill said. "Otherwise, I've lived a normal life."
Bill has been determined to reach the 100-year milestone to get his "bloody letter from the Queen". That grand letter arrived, more like a beautiful large concertina folded card he has proudly had framed next to a tribute from the Royal Australian Air Force.
He served with a bomber squadron in the United Kingdom where he met the love of his life, Dorothy, and asked her to marry him standing next to the Thames. Bill was recalled to leave England days later and the couple quickly wed before his departure and had to wait seven months before reuniting.
Upcoming centenarian Iris insists on her independence, saying "keep going - if you don't you'll lose it". Iris fell from her horse at age six and was not expected to survive. She later became a nursing assistant, still pays her own private bills and makes sure her family members received birthday cards - signed, sealed and delivered - to reach them before their special days.
Sheila was also a nurse. She met her husband Ron at Ballarat Base Hospital. Sheila became a keen lawn bowler and was involved with Legacy.
Elma used to love ice skating, gardening, crafts and reading and still loves doing her French knitting.
Joan has lived in Ballarat her whole life and, along with modelling, has worked as a sales assistant at Myer and Crocker's.
Dot, like Bill, also joined the RAAF. She was one of about 200 women working on the Tocumwal base in administration. Dot catches up with her sons Roger and Peter each week on FaceTime. Roger is a film director (The Fastest Indian, The Bounty, Cocktail) and Dot has attended Academy Awards ceremonies with him. From her reports, she found the glamourous events a little boring.
