People living along one of Ballarat's busiest suburban streets say it's a matter of time before someone is injured or killed by hoons.
Peel Street has become a magnet for speed demons and show-offs at all times of the day - but locals say 10pm-1am is the worst.
'Sally' moved into her Black Hill home two months ago and has already been intimidated by tailgaters, run off the road and had her parked car written off.
"It happened around 6.45pm on Friday July 1," she said.
"My neighbour's car was hit first - and then mine. They've both been totalled.
"No one was badly hurt, but I can't help thinking, 'there was a power pole behind our cars and if they hadn't have been there, the crash would have been into that.'
"What would have happened then?" she said.
The matter is now before the courts.
Two nights later, hoons racing up the street ran her off the road while she was in a relative's borrowed car.
Sally is calling for speed humps along the long straight steep street - as well as speed monitoring equipment, police patrols and more roundabouts between Napier Street and Scott Parade.
"I hear it all the time. Some of them must be doing 80 or 90kmh," she said.
"It's a dangerous road and everyone drives like idiots.
"It keeps us awake at night. It's very loud and my bedroom faces the road, so it all really startles me.
"I talk to the neighbours and everyone's sick of it, but nothing seems to be done, so they just think, 'why say anything?'
"I'm scared that a small child will get hit one day."
Many homes in Peel Street North have no driveways and locals are forced to risk parking on the street.
"You've just got to hope your car will be safe," Sally said.
"I've been putting in complaints to the City of Ballarat, and I've been told, 'we'll call you back but there's not much we can do.'
"I really want awareness and I want this to stop."
The July 1 crash left Sally with a wreck she was still paying off.
She said her insurance was able to cover the repayments - but now she had been forced to start from scratch with a new car and new finance arrangement.
To make matters worse, her job involved the use of her own car.
"I especially feel for the lady next door. She had only had her car for two months and it got totaled, along with mine," Sally said.
"Throughout my life I've lost friends through car accidents and I feel that when you drive you are responsible for people's lives.
"They're in your hands.
"I really think something needs to be done on Peel Street before someone dies." she said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
