Wallaby changes diet | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
July 29 2022 - 4:00am
ON THE WATER: A black wallaby at the water's edge in Ballarat's North Gardens Wetlands. Picture: Jeffrey Crawley

Wallabies have been present on Lake Wendouree's Fairyland islands for several years. Numbers rise and fall, with three or four there at the moment.

