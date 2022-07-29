Wallaby changes diet | Nature Notes

Wallabies have been present on Lake Wendouree's Fairyland islands for several years. Numbers rise and fall, with three or four there at the moment.
One was recently noticed scooping duckweed from the water's surface and eating it - a behaviour not previously noticed here.
The Lake Wendouree black wallabies feed very much on willow leaves. When these are gone - as they are now - the animals need to find other food, which is very limited on the islands. They often eat the willow bark in winter, sometimes ringbarking the trees.
Duckweed is a suitable food for them; it has even been touted as a potential human food, rich in nutrients, but remaining largely untested for humans. It is eaten by most forms of livestock.
The wallabies would gain nutrients from the duckweed that are otherwise unavailable to them on the Fairyland islands at this time of the year.
Some local residents feed the wallabies with carrots, hay and other food, which is readily consumed.
Black wallabies - sometimes known as swamp wallabies - are quite capable swimmers, so they are able to leave the Fairyland islands if they wish. However, their safety and wellbeing after departure is questionable, with so much suburban traffic and housing nearby.
There are several types of duckweeds at Lake Wendouree. The one in question is Azolla, the largest type, often with a reddish tinge. It can be a very prolific grower in warmer weather. Botanically, it is regarded as a close relative of the ferns, rather than a true duckweed.
Masked lapwings (plovers), white ibises and swans are sitting on their eggs, and ravens are building their nests. A few other birds could probably be added to this shortlist. Blackbirds are sometimes heard singing on calm evenings, and the grey shrike-thrush has ceased its autumn call - all signs that the days are getting longer.
These "early birds" should not be regarded as indicators of an early spring, because they do this every year in July. There are always some birds that breed early, while others of the same species wait a month or two longer.
Golden wattle, Cootamundra wattle, myrtle wattle, woolly wattle, silver wattle and other wattles have all started flowering locally. They are not yet at their peak, but they too are reacting to the lengthening days.
The weedy Spanish heath is flowering at its peak now, its masses of pink-budded tiny white flowers attracting nectar-feeding insects on milder sunny days. In a few weeks they will be attracting the season's first butterflies.
Are male and female brown falcons different in size? I know that many male and female hawks are different, but brown falcons don't seem to vary much. L.G., Brown Hill
Female brown falcons are larger than males, but only by a few centimetres. Males are usually around 45cm long, while females are up to about 50cm. Females are about 150 grams heavier.
The size difference in male and female is obvious only when the two are seen close together. A perched or flying bird on its own is difficult to sex. The wingspans of males and females vary accordingly, with females having a span of just over one metre, and males just under one metre.
The sexes of goshawks and the collared sparrowhawk vary more than our other local birds of prey, with the female brown goshawk being 15cm longer.
