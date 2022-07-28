The Courier

The Ballarat Miners under-14s boys team has accepted an invitation to take part in the Basketbll Australia Club Championships to be held in Sydney in September.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
NATIONAL CHANCE: The Ballarat Miners under 14s will play at the National Club Championships in Sydney in September. Picture: supplied

