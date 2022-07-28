THE Ballarat Miners under-14s boys team has accepted an invitation to take part in the Basketbll Australia Club Championships to be held in Sydney in September.
The top 24 teams across Australia will be divided into six pools of four teams. Each pool will play a round-robin competition before the top two teams in each pool move into the championship division and the teams placed third and fourth in each pool will play off in the Shield Division.
The Ballarat Miners boys will join Nunawading, Whittlesea, Kilsyth and Bendigo as the representative teams from Victoria in the boy's division.
The Miners finished second at the under 14 Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships. They also finished 7th at the National Junior Classic in June.
Head Coach Matt Sheehan said the championships provided a great experience for the team
"This is such a great opportunity for boys to play at the national level at such a young age," he said.
"I've been very lucky to have a group of extremely talented boys who are willing to learn and just love the game of basketball.
"The team is looking forward to heading to Sydney and put their best foot forward and represent Ballarat the best they can. This is something they truly deserve, and the experience is something they will remember for ever."
Basketball Ballarat elite teams manager Glenn White said it was a richly deserved reward for the talented team.
"This is the first time we have had a boys team qualify for the under-14 nationals since 2007 which proves what a great achievement this already is for the players and coaches," he said.
It will cost each player about $3000 for the trip with the club setting up a gofundme to help secure the support for the boys to attend the event. Miners club sponsor SIXT has already offered to donate a bus for the team to drive to and from Sydney.
To assist the Miners boys, go HERE.
