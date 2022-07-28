Buninyong cafe no-show in court again for allegedly breaching COVID rules

According to the state government, "(i)ndividuals can be liable for fines of up to $10,904 for breaching a pandemic order or direction through the court system, and businesses can face fines of up to $54,522" - failure to have a COVIDSafe Plan in place or comply with a requirement of a COVIDSafe plan can attract a fine of $2181 for individuals or sole traders, or $10,904 for companies or body corporates.

