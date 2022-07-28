Buninyong cafe no-show in court again for allegedly breaching COVID rules

A Buninyong business charged by the state government for allegedly failing to maintain COVID-safe practices during the height of the pandemic has not appeared in court for the second time.
In a brief mention in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the court was told Barmana Pty Ltd had requested a full brief of evidence from the Department of Justice and Community Safety and the matter would need to be adjourned for a later date.
Barmana Pty Ltd was charged by the department for failing to comply with a direction to have a COVIDSafe plan in place and failing to "prominently display signage at each entrance" on August 30, 2021, and again on October 13 for failing to have a COVIDSafe plan in place.
The charges were officially filed in February, according to court documents seen by The Courier.
It's understood Barmana Pty Ltd is trading as Chocalatto on Warrenheip Street, according to publicly-available ASIC documents.
A summary was not read out in court.
According to the state government, "(i)ndividuals can be liable for fines of up to $10,904 for breaching a pandemic order or direction through the court system, and businesses can face fines of up to $54,522" - failure to have a COVIDSafe Plan in place or comply with a requirement of a COVIDSafe plan can attract a fine of $2181 for individuals or sole traders, or $10,904 for companies or body corporates.
A prosecutor from DJCS briefly appeared for the first mention of the matter in May - representatives from the accused were not present.
The case will return to court on September 13 for further mention.
The prosecutor told the court if the accused did not appear again on this date the matter 'could proceed ex-parte' - meaning the court will hear the matter without the accused present.
