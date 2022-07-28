The Courier

Wendouree and Sebastopol men charged over alleged Hepburn Springs armed robbery

Updated July 28 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: Adam Trafford.

Two men have been arrested and charged over an alleged armed robbery in a Hepburn Springs park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.