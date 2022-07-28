Two men have been arrested and charged over an alleged armed robbery in a Hepburn Springs park.
Police were told a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle outside a business on Mineral Springs Reserve Road when a blue sedan pulled up in front of the vehicle around 6.30am on Tuesday, July 26.
Police said two men got out of the car, allegedly armed with a firearm and an axe and demanded the victims hand over their mobile phones and wallets.
The pair allegedly left the scene with the victims' belongings.
No one was injured in the incident.
Detectives executed a search warrant in Sebastopol on Wednesday and arrested the pair.
A 22 year-old from Wendouree and 30 year-old from Sebastopol were charged with armed robbery and remanded to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court today.
