How tow truck companies can make a car crash become a nightmare

Victoria's crash and towing scene presents some serious financial risks for those caught up in the stress of a car accident requiring a tow truck.
Imagine a Federation University student, we will call her Semja, who is on her way home from night work at a fast food restaurant. She has a single vehicle accident losing control in the wet and hitting the curb hard. While she can park her car in a nearby carpark, it is not otherwise safe to drive.
Minutes after the accident a tow truck from Dodgy Towing arrives without Semja calling for it. The tow truck driver filled in an "authority to tow" form and identified an address for a smash repair company, Dodgier Smash Repairs.
Although she had lived in Ballarat all her 19 years, Semja had not heard of Dodgier Smash Repairs and did not know where it was. The tow truck driver explains that it could assist with an assessment of vehicle damage and hands Semja a coloured flyer which jointly advertises the services of both Dodgy Towing and the related business Dodgier Smash Repairs.
Semja watched her car being towed away. Semja's car was insured but because her excess was $1600, she decided to wait to learn the quote for repairs before making any claim. She wanted to see if the quote was an amount which required her to make a claim with her insurer or simply pay it herself out of pocket.
Days rolled by with various delays from Dodgier Smash Repairs which claimed to be too busy to have had an opportunity to assess her vehicle's damage and give her a quote for repairs. After about a week Semja said that she wanted to get the car out to be assessed by a mechanic friend to which she was told the car had already been "stripped" for the purpose of assessing for a quote and so it was not possible to take the car away.
More time went by. Dodgier Smash Repairs then said it was waiting for quotes on parts required for repairing the car. More time went by. After about three weeks Semja was simply told that it would cost more to repair the car than it was worth and it was a "write-off". At this point she therefore called her insurance company to make a claim.
This then resulted in a whole new set of problems for Semja.
Her insurer wanted one of its authorised Ballarat repairers, Good Repute Repairs, to take and assess the car. However, Dodgier Smash Repairs refused to release the vehicle to Good Repute Repairs.
RAVII would pay the towing fee but Dodgier Smash Repairs was claiming another type of fee from Semja, vehicle "storage".
Semja rang Dodgier Smash Repairs and was told she had to pay a $900 storage fee to release the vehicle. When she complained, this was dropped to $800 "for cash".
By now Dodgier Smash Repairs had kept possession of the car for almost a month. The fee was eventually dropped further to $675, however Semja felt she should not have to pay a storage fee created by waiting for a quote.
Dodgier Smash Repairs then sent to Semja a "Notice of intention to dispose of uncollected goods or vehicle" requiring payment of $825 plus an ongoing daily fee of $25, or else her car would be disposed of by Dodgier Smash Repairs. For that $25 per day her car was being "stored" by Dodgier Smash Repairs in its open air, unfenced yard.
After speaking with one of her University lecturers, Semja lodged a formal complaint with VicRoads about the events whereby Dodgy Towing had on the night of the accident railroaded her car to Dodgier Smash Repairs.
This promptly resulted in an investigation. It became clear that the maximum storage fee permitted in the circumstances was $200. Semja paid this amount and her car was eventually released to RAVII's authorised repairer, Good Repute Repairs.
We want to highlight a few things about the above example for the Ballarat community. There appears to be gaps in the regulatory regime which permit opportunistic companies to trap vulnerable motorists in a nightmare alley.
Firstly, once a person signs an "authority to tow" form, the person will be liable for the costs of the tow.
A person should be asked where the person wants the vehicle towed to. That might be the person's home address. The tow truck driver should not be railroading the person. However, if the person does not pay the towing fee on the spot, then the towing firm can take the vehicle back to their storage depot until the towing fee is paid and storage fees start accruing from that moment.
We also want to highlight section 147 of the Accident Towing Services Act 2007 which is titled "Offence as to seeking repair work" and makes it a crime for a person in relation to an "accident damaged motor vehicle at a road accident scene" to "tout or solicit for the business of repairing the vehicle".
There is no definition in the Act for either "tout" or "solicit". The natural and plain meaning of both words promote the purpose of the law: tout means "to try to sell" and solicit means "to urge". The idea is to protect people when they are at their most vulnerable from being exploited, from having their car taken and car-napped by fringe industry players.
Upon the arrival of Dodgy Towing at the scene of her accident Semja was trapped in a nightmare alley in which her car was corralled into the hands of Dodgier Smash Repairs.
We believe brandishing a joint flyer with Dodgy Towing and related business Dodgier Smash Repairs, is touting or soliciting for the business of repairing the vehicle at the accident scene a breach of section 147. The failure to enforce this Section means its ability to protect the public becomes a fraud.
We also highlight extreme caution with the selection of firms.
We have been advised by VicRoads that overwhelmingly, the tow truck industry operates as it should and that the percentage of fringe players who do not operate ethically is small. But who do unethical operators target? The most vulnerable - teenagers such as Semja.
As soon as Dodgier Smash Repairs had Semja's car, aside from the long period of being fobbed off and treated shabbily, it was asserted by it that the car was accruing costs for that period. However, she had never received any written notice about the existence or rate of any storage costs until the "Notice of intention to dispose of uncollected goods or vehicle" arrived.
We recommend that anyone who feels that there were issues relating to their accident tow should either email VicRoads at towing@vicroads.vic.gov.au or call them on 9854 2808.
