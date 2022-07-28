A-LEAGUE Men's champions Western United will return to Ballarat for at least two matches in season 2022-23 after the competition released its season fixture on Thursday.
The green and black have been fixtured to play at Mars Stadium on Sunday January 15 against Newcastle Jets and Friday April 7 against Central Coast Mariners. However, the venues for four more home games are yet to be finalised which Ballarat must be considered a chance of hosting at least one of those contests.
Advertisement
Those matches include a clash with Sydney FC on January 21, Wellington Phoenix on February 17, Perth Glory on March 4 and Melbourne City on April 22.
However, of those four matches, only two, the Sydney and Perth matches, have been allocated afternoon time slots with Tasmania at this stage not been scheduled any games.
The club has also not been scheduled to play any games at the soon-to-be-completed Kardinia Park in Geelong.
John Aloisi's men will kick off its season with a blockbuster grand final replay against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Friday October 7 as the away team, before back-to-back home games against Sydney FC and Macarthur FC also at AAMI Park.
United have also been fixtured a Boxing Day blockbuster against the Melbourne Victory in the middle of a run throughout the summer holiday period of six games in a row in Victoria, including the Mars Stadium clash on January 21.
The season will take a break for international fixtures in the final week of March before returning for a grandstand month in April with five matches to end the home and away campaign including the second Ballarat game.
The club said it would confirm its remaining home fixtures as soon as possible, hoping to have games locked near the start of the season.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.