A Ballarat gym owner's picture of the Arctic Henge in Iceland has been recognised at one of Australia's premier photography competitions.
Jarrod Andrews' "Beams at the Arctic Henge" was selected as The Photo Editor's Choice in the 2022 David Malin Awards, run by the Central West Astronomical Society and held at the famous Parkes Radio Telescope in NSW.
Advertisement
The competition is backed by the CSIRO, which operates 'The Dish'.
Mr Andrews' winning shot was one of three entries in this year's competition across different categories. He took the photo in February this year.
"I had it pinned as one spot I really wanted to try and capture the Aurora, so when I saw that it was forecast for clear skies there I took my chance and went for it," Mr Andrews said.
"If you can think of Stonehenge, it's kind of like Iceland's version of that. Big stones in the absolute middle of nowhere."
The trip out to the Arctic Henge wasn't easy though.
"It was a six-hour out-of-the-way trip to go to from the main road," Mr Andrews said.
"It was minus 20 (degrees). That spot is very cold, in the middle of nowhere.
"The town has nothing open, especially in winter.
"There's not a cafe, there's not a shop, a pub ... nothing. The whole town is basically shut down in winter, it's very small, very isolated."
This year is the third time Mr Andrews has entered the David Malin Awards.
"The first year I entered I didn't get anything," he said.
"The second year I entered, I got into the final selection and then this year I entered three photos, and two of them made the finals and then one made and won the editor's choice."
Mr Andrews said his love of photography stemmed from his interest in outdoor adventures, hiking and camping and travelling.
He has been photographing seriously for about five years, he is entirely self-taught.
"I got into the game originally through GoPros, just taking photos with GoPros and then after that I progressed to getting better gear and all sorts of other gear," Mr Andrews said.
"Now I've got a proper camera setup. I've always been artsy, so I've always had a drawing side or an artsy side of growing up."
Advertisement
Mr Andrews said his photography was just a bit of a hobby and he edited his pictures while he had down-time at work.
"It gives me a good amount of time during the day to edit photos and do things while it's the downtime, because everyone wants to train before and after work. So it's pretty quiet." he said.
Mr Andrews said the best tip for those wanting to improve their photography was to keep practising.
"The first thing you do is take photos with what you've what you've got, whether it be a phone, a GoPro, a really good camera ...you don't need really good gear," Mr Andrews said.
"All I ever did was go out, take photos, make mistakes, learn from the mistakes and keep going. For me, it was just a matter of I learned as I went.
"As you make mistakes, you fix them. The more you do it, the more you realise there's lots to learn.
Advertisement
"The best way to learn is to do."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.