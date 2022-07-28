Pressure is rising on North Ballarat and Darley as they enter the weekend with the chance to move further away from the cliff's edge of the top six.
After their losses last weekend, the Roosters and Devils are both on 28 points and sit fifth and sixth.
Waiting, ready to pounce, is the other 28-point club member Bacchus Marsh, who will not receive any points from a bye this weekend, opening the door for one or both of its rivals to move one win clear.
A win would mean even more for North Ballarat, which has already had its second bye.
But, standing in its way is an enigmatic Ballarat outfit.
The Roosters travel to Alfredton looking to redeem themselves from a round three loss to the Swans, where they blew a comfortable half-time lead.
Statistics from that day show clear areas of improvement for North Ballarat.
The Swans were allowed to play the game on their terms, winning the marks count 101-58 and the uncontested marks count 95-53.
The Roosters were also wasteful, coughing up 60 intercept possessions and 14 back 50 turnovers.
Alarmingly, North Ballarat's defensive lapses were on full display in its loss to East Point last weekend.
The Roosters' back six was solid but will need to be more dogged and proactive if they are to fix the problems that saw them drop a seven-goal lead against the Roos.
Finding consistency will also be Ballarat's modus operandi heading into the heavyweight clash.
"We certainly need to get our game in order in the next month and then hopefully head into finals after that," Swans coach Joe Carmody said after his side was made to come from behind in its win against cellar-dweller Lake Wendouree.
For Darley, it will take a lot to earn a four-point buffer, as it prepares to welcome second-placed East Point.
The Roos were 33-point victors in the reverse fixture largely thanks to a nine-goal Jordan Johnston masterclass.
The Devils are expected to welcome back some senior figures which missed the loss to Redan but fixing basic skill errors will be the main message from coach Dan Jordan.
Darley coughed up 73 turnovers against the Lions and finished with a middling 62 per cent kicking efficiency.
The match comes at a vital time for the Devils, who could take a four-point buffer into a potentially season-defining clash with Bacchus Marsh in round 16.
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 3, 2022 - Ballarat 13.13 (91) d North Ballarat 11.10 (76)
SWANS (3rd, 9-4): Ballarat will get a big examination of its finals credibility against an opponent that shares premiership ambitions. Inconsistency has been the Swans' biggest downfall of late and they will need to perform for four quarters to stand any chance against the Roosters. That being said, memories of a round three come-from-behind win will help.
ROOSTERS (5th, 7-5): After a flying start, North Ballarat's midfield was exposed against the Roos in last weekend's loss. The Roosters will need to improve around stoppages if they want to combat Swans hard-nut Sam James and the big body of Aiden Domic.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at Darley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 9, 2022 - East Point 15.9 (99) d Darley 9.12 (66)
DEVILS (6th, 7-6): The Devils need a win if they want to craft a gap with the sixth-placed Bacchus Marsh who won't earn points due to the bye. Darley was undermanned in its shock loss to Redan but it doesn't excuse for the basic skill errors that cost it the game. Put simply, Dan Jordan's side will need to improve.
ROOS (2nd, 9-4): Slow starts are becoming a concern with the Roos conceding seven goals in the opening quarter for a second-straight week in their come-from-behind win over North Ballarat. No doubt Jordan Johnston will come under added attention having kicked nine goals in the reverse fixture, so East Point's forward line will have to step up.
PREDICTION: East Point
at City Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 1, 2022 - Lake Wendouree 18.8 (116) d Redan 11.12 (78)
LIONS (8th, 5-8): The Lions are back on the winner's list and will have taken massive confidence from their upset victory over finals contender Darley. Finals is still "mathematically possible", as coach Jarrett Giampaolo put it, but the respected leader will instead focus on the future with a host of kids expected to get a run against the Lakers.
LAKERS (11th, 1-11): Lake Wendouree will have happy memories with its lone win of the season coming against Redan back on Good Friday. In last weekend's loss to Ballarat, the Lakers showed they are able to match it with anyone at their best but will need to be more consistent if they want to sing the song again.
PREDICTION: Redan
at Melton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4, 2022 - Melton South 9.12 (66) d Sunbury 6.9 (45)
PANTHERS (9th, 3-10): The Panthers are yet to win at home this season and welcome a Sunbury outfit that will be rested and raring to go after the bye. Melton South's injury list reads like a best-and-fairest leaderboard, further compounding its woes for what looks to be a tough day out.
LIONS (10th, 2-10): While results haven't fallen its way, Sunbury has been in good form of late, winning one and losing two by a combined margin of 13 points in the past three weeks. Captain Daniel Toman has led from the front, averaging 42 disposals and 11 clearances across that run.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
