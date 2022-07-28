A morning stroll with a beloved pet has ended in heartache for two Ballarat dog owners, with both animals euthanised after one attacked the other, a court was told.
A 64-year-old woman pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday in relation to the attack for failing to keep her dog under control.
Advertisement
A representative from the City of Ballarat told the court the woman was walking her greyhound cross staghound named Buffy in Wendouree when they passed a Maltese cross, named Chilli, and their owner on the morning of Monday March 21 this year.
"The attacking dog, Buffy, lunged at Chilli and bit him on the backside," she said.
"The attacking dog was not under effective control when the attack occurred."
Chilli suffered punctures resulting in emphysema of the wounds and required surgery.
The smaller dog did not recover from the attack and was euthanised.
In turn, Buffy was surrendered to Ballarat Council and was also euthanised.
IN THE NEWS:
Defence for the woman said she was extremely remorseful and understood the pain of the other owner.
"My client understands the seriousness of the offending and is in the specifically unique position to understand the turmoil the victim has experienced, as she has also lost her dog," the defence said.
The woman, who was supported in court by her husband, two sons, and daughter-in-law, had no criminal history.
Magistrate Daniel Muling ordered the woman to make a 12-month promise of good behaviour to the court.
"I accept that you are mortified with what happened," he said.
"This is a horrible situation that has obviously caused you great shock and not only has the victim lost their dog but you have also now lost Buffy.
"I hope that you are able to move on from this and perhaps get another companion dog."
The woman was ordered to pay $129.30 in administration costs and $1277 in vet costs to Chilli's owner within three months.
No conviction was recorded.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.