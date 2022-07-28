Community members are still waiting for the Lexton Community Hub to be finished after almost a year of delays.
President of the Lexton Football Netball Club Jordan Phelan said the $3 million project will be a complete change for players and members.
Advertisement
"Once we are able to get into these rooms, it will be a complete flip of everything that we have had to deal with in the past," Mr Phelan said.
"We are certainly looking forward to it and really excited about it."
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Phelan said their current club rooms have been around for a while and they are looking forward to the updated technologies that will come with the new rooms.
The project has seen major delays mostly because of the onsite septic system.
Lexton is an unsewered township, which means wastewater needs to be treated on site, to cater for the hub the system would need to treat 5000 litres per day.
The building was originally set to be completed in September or October of 2021, with the football teams looking forward to starting the new season in the hub.
The date has since been pushed back to February 15 and then July 2022.
In a statement, Pyrenees Shire Council chief executive Jim Nolan said the council is "looking forward" to the building being completed.
"We know these delays are frustrating for our community," Mr Nolan said.
"We are doing what we can to reduce these delays and have the building ready for our community to use."
Originally the projects needed approval from the Environment Protection Authority to install the size of septic tank needed.
The EPA has since given the project an exception which means no licence is needed.
"The next step for installing the system is getting a building permit for installation," Mr Nolan said.
Advertisement
"Our building certifier requested more information which took some time to gather.
"This extra information has been passed on to the building certifier and we are hopeful a building permit will be issued soon."
Mr Phelan said they were looking forward to their ball and reunion in a few weeks, even if they will not be in the new building.
"It has not gone to plan so we are still stuck in our older rooms, which is fine," Mr Phelan said.
READ MORE: Phone coverage one step closer in Lexton
"It is just frustrating that it has not come to fruition and has not been completed and handed over yet for us to be able to utilise.
Advertisement
"It has just been one frustration after another unfortunately."
The community hub will benefit more than just the football club, golf and cricket will also move in as well as other community groups.
Mr Phelan said they are certainly looking forward to making use of the facilities once they are complete.
"We have this multimillion dollar facility 95% complete, it is a little bit disappointing how the season has gone with us basically looking at it in the background and staring us in the face.
"But we know it is obviously going to help us tenfold in the future and we really look forward to that."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.