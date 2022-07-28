Key forward Jack Peeters will miss Skipton's Central Highlands Football League finals campaign.
Joint coach Sam Willian said it had been confirmed on Thursday that Peeters needed a knee reconstruction after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament after being injured against Rokewood-Corindhap.
"It's shattering. We thought he'd escaped structural damage."
Willian said Peeters has been in "awesome" form for the Emus, having been consistently among their better players.
It is better news for joint coach Andrew Pitson (ankle) and ruckman Jack Peters (corked leg), with each having been cleared of any major issues and set to face Springbank at Skipton on Saturday.
This clash will almost certainly determine which of the two finish in the top four and get a double chance in the finals.
Alex McLean returns from illness after missing one game.
Springbank, which is endeavouring to protect fourth, will have Shannon Donegan back, but remains without Chris Quinlan, Pat Glanford and Justin Simpson for another week.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
