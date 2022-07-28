Check out all the line-ups for this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League matches.
BALLARAT V NORTH BALLARAT
BALLARAT
B: L.Wynd, N.Swain, B.Fraser
HB: B.Van De Heuvel, N.Weightman, P.Simpson
C: J.Blackburn, W.Garner, J.Dunne
HF: A.Domic, C.Prendergast, R.Perry
F: L.Dawson, K.Mellington, A.Hooper
R: M.Powling, W.Liston, S.James
Int: S.Fisher, I.Fyfe, D.Kennedy, M.Mcgrath, J.Drever
NORTH BALLARAT
B: M.Wilson, R.Hobbs, C.Jenkins
HB: M.Tate, T.Bromley-Lynch, H.Loader
C: I.Carey, N.Nash, J.Chatfield
HF: J.Quick, J.Riding, I.Lovison
F: R.Luke, R.Polkinghorne, C.Perks
R: C.Mccallum, F.Loader, T.Speirs
Int: J.O'Brien, S.McCartin, J.Curran, L.Wood, M.scott, A.Turley, R.Polkinghorne, F.Toose
DARLEY V EAST POINT
DARLEY
B: T.Angwin, Z.Le Huray, M.Ward
HB: J.Cadman, D.Leonard, D.Cadman
C: L.Baker, T.Van Leth, M.Cousins
HF: J.Runge, M.Brett, D.Landt
F: A.Azzopardi, A.Tanner, M.Gardiner
R: B.Bewley, N.Rodda, B.Young
Int: B.Ward, B.Colley, D.Bishop, J.Bewley
EAST POINT
B: J.Brown, R.Walsh, S.Cue
HB: J.Toulmin, C.Lovig, L.Howard
C: J.Merrett, M.Rotumah-Onus, J.Fraser
HF: L.Canny, C.Carson, M.Walsh
F: J.Taylor, J.Johnston, B.McDougall
R: J.Van Meel, M.Johnston, J.Jeffrey
Int: J.Mahar, D.Murphy, T.Brown, H.Ganley
REDAN V LAKE WENDOUREE
REDAN
B: J.Short, F.Atchison, S.Broadbent
HB: D.Hart, J.Werts, C.Atchison
C: P.Fitzgibbon, L.Barnes, L.George
HF: D.Murphy, H.Lawson, L.Farnsworth
F: L.Mclean, I.Grant, G.Bell
R: D.Bond, N.Cushing, S.Aberdein
Int: N.Barker, C.Craig-Peters, J.Giampaolo, J.Richards
LAKE WENDOUREE
B: H.Robertson, A.Gove, C.Helyar
HB: O.Yeung, B.Ryan, L.O'Connell
C: E.Preston, N.Pring, T.Collins
HF: R.O'keefe, B.Helyar, B.Thompson
F: C.James, S.Carlin, C.Mckay
R: T.Hunt, J.Coxall, J.O'Connell
Int: L.Fitzgerald, S.Canny, J.Mclean, R.Emerson-Jones
MELTON SOUTH V SUNBURY
MELTON SOUTH
B: R.Lee, J.O'Loughlin, S.Hurst
HB: M.Notman, M.Callus, B.Collins
C: M.Fino, R.Theo, C.Chapman
HF: B.Sullivan, B.Casley, S.Wyatt
F: W.Thornton-Gielen, D.Vasjuta, J.Thornton Gielen
R: J.Bibby, D.Jones, B.Lloyd
Int: J.Morrissey, J.Kovarik, P.Unsworth, R.Frew, N.Gemmell, M.Sullivan, S.White, J.Mepstead
SUNBURY
B: T.Lever, W.Wright, N.Wood
HB: P.Scanlon, H.Minton-Connell, J.Hannett
C: T.Werner, M.Lewis, J.Newitt
HF: J.egan, H.Ross, H.Power
F: L.Brennan, J.Muir, J.Sutton
R: J.Eales, J.Guthrie, D.Toman
Int: R.Eales, C.Bramble, M.Mclean, R.Miller
BALLARAT V NORTH BALLARAT
BALLARAT
B: D.PECK, B.Hobbs, A.Parker
HB: J.Ford, S.Fisher, I.Fyfe
C: J.Payne, M.Keast, K.Smith
HF: S.Boag, A.Mcpherson, J.Crawford
F: J.Quayle, B.Van De Heuvel, J.Pegg
R: J.Nicholls, L.Brittain, M.York
Int: Z.Haintz, B.Quinlan, N.Drever, T.Jenner
NORTH BALLARAT
B: S.Duffy, B.Haintz, J.duffy
HB: T.Turley, L.Simpson, T.Haintz
C: T.Davis, J.Simpson, M.McKee
HF: J.Nelson Hill, L.Walton, A.Turley
F: J.Thornton, R.Gallagher, S.Bowen
R: S.Howard, L.Wood, R.Polkinghorne
Int: J.Curran, J.Curran
DARLEY V EAST POINT
DARLEY
B: D.Locke, D.Pettitt, L.Cahill
HB: D.Locke, B.Coots-Majer, R.Bishop
C: T.Hardinge, B.Williams, T.Evans
HF: M.Thacker, J.Mutsaerts, J.Burton
F: C.Toner, B.Layton, B.Wood
R: J.Stephenson, J.McNair, M.Horan
Int: B.Waldie, J.Oakley, R.King, H.Inglis, D.blackburn
EAST POINT
not supplied
REDAN V LAKE WENDOUREE
REDAN
not supplied
LAKE WENDOUREE
not supplied
MELTON SOUTH V SUNBURY
MELTON SOUTH
not supplied
SUNBURY
not supplied
BALLARAT V NORTH BALLARAT
BALLARAT
not supplied
NORTH BALLARAT
not supplied
DARLEY V EAST POINT
DARLEY
B: J.Bradley, J.Altay, L.Havelberg
HB: B.Dascola, J.Quinlan, B.Crawford
C: J.White, K.Chapman, D.Lalor
HF: L.Ingham, J.Wilson, K.Coghlan
F: R.Densley, Z.Colley, K.churchill
R: J.Fuller, C.Murley, C.Parsons-Jones
Int: T.Closter, F.Burns, A.MacBeth, J.PRESNELL
EAST POINT
B: B.Gibcus, N.Ryan, J.Ormrod
HB: K.Irvin, M.Bowden, T.Sporton
C: L.Humphrey, C.Delaney, M.Filmer
HF: A.brien, F.Nash, P.Tuddenham
F: H.Thompson, G.Slater, I.Hucker
R: J.cairns, H.Matthews, B.Thompson
Int: J.Flood, B.Cody, X.Carreras
REDAN V LAKE WENDOUREE
REDAN
B: S.Ploeger, S.Leonard, T.Liston
HB: D.Craig-peters, T.Dellanno, L.Spiteri
C: J.Baptie, T.Martin, J.faulkner
HF: J.James, T.Parisi, H.Gorman
F: L.Turnbull-Gent, J.Harrington, J.Mackley
R: Z.Lang, J.Liston, C.Moll
Int:
LAKE WENDOUREE
B: W.clarke, D.Cassidy, E.Horsburgh
HB: T.Palmer, J.Leech, A.Murnane
C: K.Chapis, J.Jarred, D.Linahan
HF: I.Torpy, N.Shearer, K.Anderson
F: P.Corbett, M.Kennedy, K.Bickley
R: T.Johnson, R.Rees, J.Bickley
Int: F.Postlethwaite, T.Steenhuis, A.Cutts, B.Harte
SKIPTON V SPRINGBANK
SKIPTON
B: B.Krol, K.White, E.Boyer
HB: J.Draffin, B.Thompson, M.Romeril
C: J.Maddock, T.Hughes, S.Willian
HF: A.McLean, L.Cullinan, J.McClure
F: A.Pitson, R.Monument, B.McKimmie
R: J.Peters, D.Kilpatrick, M.Gilbert
Int: N.Olver, L.Stranks, S.Romeril, J.Romeril
SPRINGBANK
B: D.Shelley, J.White, M.darby
HB: C.Vaughan, S.Donegan, M.Lakey
C: J.Maher, H.Twaits, C.Parkin
HF: A.Challis, B.Maher, Z.Bozanich
F: J.Mason, K.Maher, S.Staunton
R: I.Pertzel, T.Finco, J.Thompson
Int: R.Maher, S.Baldwin, S.Donegan, A.Svaljek
GORDON V CARNGHAM-LINTON
GORDON
B: L.Gunnell, M.Gunnell, H.Biggs
HB: S.Griffiths, M.Nolan, R.Clampit
C: Z.Ryan, B.Frazer, T.Murphy
HF: B.Schiltz, A.Toohey, B.Griffiths
F: B.Sutcliffe, B.Horsham, C.Ascough
R: M.Griffiths, E.Crackel, J.Clampit
Int: M.Hoy, R.Ranieri, C.Winter
CARNGHAM-LINTON
NOT SUPPLIED
LEARMONTH V DUNNSTOWN
LEARMONTH
B: C.Smith, T.Hall, T.Martin
HB: J.Rich, J.Graham, J.Crilly
C: N.Willox, O.Ross, J.Laidlaw
HF: T.Curran, D.Anderson, J.Findlay
F: J.Neal, D.Folkes, M.Judd
R: H.Crawley, T.McKechnie, W.Green
Int: M.Welsh, J.Treweek, E.Prenc, C.Andrews
DUNNSTOWN
B: P.Britt, B.Collins, B.Leonard
HB: R.Adams, A.Caligiuri, B.Cracknell
C: H.Hallahan, W.Henderson, M.Henderson
HF: M.Djordjevic, J.Stefani, T.Parsons
F: J.Learmonth, K.Dickson, M.Bulluss
R: K.Forde, J.Leonard, F.Stevenson
Int: L.Taylor, K.Mullane, T.Wardell, L.Pigott
HEPBURN V BUNGAREE
HEPBURN
B: B.Yanner, A.Ware, S.Harraghy
HB: R.Jenkins, J.Grant, Z.kupsch
C: H.Rodgers, R.Ferraro, M.Mckay
HF: N.Johns, B.Pedretti, J.Clarke
F: J.Hogan, C.Bath, M.Banner
R: A.McKay, D.O'Halloran, S.Tighe
Int: J.Malone, B.Noble, J.Wallesz, D.Dennis
BUNGAREE
B: T.Gough, J.Walter, M.Lawless
HB: D.Murphy, A.Browning, N.Browning
C: A.Milroy, S.Harris, M.Hay
HF: J.Murphy, T.Elliott, B.Willian
F: N.Spratling, S.Hammond, J.Butler
R: J.Sardo, L.Thornton, J.Lench
Int: A.Bigmore, J.Dummett, M.Currie, G.Trevenen
WAUBRA V DAYLESFORD
WAUBRA
B: A.Murphy, H.Baldwinson, H.Hughes
HB: A.Broughton, C.McGrath, S.Buck
C: T.Nash, A.McPherson, B.Green
HF: B.Colligan, J.Lukich, B.Broughton
F: T.Ford, C.Friend, L.McLeod
R: B.Connor, M.Miller, D.Jenkins
Int: E.Kennedy, Z.Kennedy, H.Bond, N.Moran
DAYLESFORD
B: R.Holmes, A.Pasahidis, T.Maher
HB: J.Evans, L.Jones, T.Conroy
C: A.Leonard, X.Walsh, E.Kinnell
HF: S.O'Brien, L.Hallett, J.Cummings
F: S.Clarke, S.Winnard, H.Jarrad
R: B.Jones, T.Sullivan, C.Peart
Int: R.Rodgers, J.French, S.Naylor, J.Whelan
CLUNES V BEAUFORT
CLUNES
B: M.Newton, C.Newton, L.Wrigley
HB: D.Makur, A.Riches, J.Thompson
C: B.Davidson, J.Robertson, A.Bowd
HF: N.Clarke, D.Coon, R.Thompson
F: D.Bulluss, P.Coon, J.Fazio
R: N.Wrigley, D.Fazio, J.Thomas
Int: T.Nunn, M.Coon, B.Pickering, J.Chatham
BEAUFORT
B: A.Gerrard, A.Davies, B.Connelly
HB: J.Vanderkley, B.Thomas, L.Cox
C: J.Peacock, D.Wenn, C.Smith
HF: L.Megne, T.Haase, L.McLinden
F: L.Murray, S.Broadbent, B.Howard
R: L.Ward, D.Jones, J.McDermott
Int: A.Troup, L.Fraser, J.Orr, J.Connor
BUNINYONG V CRESWICK
BUNINYONG
B: N.Miller, C.Barrenger, G.Lovett
HB: M.Arnold, D.Sliwa, L.Cullen
C: N.Shell, J.Robertson. K.Fejo
HF: W.Porter, J.Atkinson, L.Stewart
F: J.Rodgers, H.Donald, L.Atkinson
R: D.Kelly, M.Warner, M.Turner
Int: B.Marchant, J.Marshman, B.Morcom-Knight, A.Hart
CRESWICK
B: J.Allison, E.Henderson, M.Phillips
HB: T.Landwehr, J.Mason, Z.Gladman
C: N.Cochrane, R.Cox, J.Anagnostou
HF: P.Taranto, R.Pearson, J.Thomas
F: D.Whitfield, L.Blake, L.Scheele
R: L.Ryan, C.new, A.Sedgwick
Int: B.Plover, T.Haintz, C.Robinson, L.McKenzie
NEWLYN V BALLAN
NEWLYN
B: D.Hammond, S.Murphy-McKay, M.Cosgrave
HB: M.Tilley, W.Lund, J.Labbett
C: A.Rofe, L.Gill, D.Wehrung
HF: W.Martin, L.Bell, L.Gunn
F: G.Follett, M.Darmody, D.Fishwick
R: F.Lowe, P.Labbett, C.Carey
Int: L.Snaith, L.Fishwick, C.Long, T.Carey
BALLAN
B: T.Cox, H.Thompson, J.Stone
HB: L.Conlan, H.Bongart, A.Bongart
C: H.Lyle, R.Bongart, E.Shaw
HF: B.Neumann, D.Nielsen, A.Curtis
F: T.Batten, M.Smith-Bye, S.Lord
R: J.Panther, T.Laurie, D.Trickey
Int: R.Borg, J.Bidwell, C.Brown, B.Ritchie
LEARMONTH V DUNNSTOWN
LEARMONTH
FROM: Kris Swan, William Johnston, James Schaper, Liam Vercoe, Aiden Hayward, Maxwell Rowe, Greg Tyndall, Tom Owen, Noah Hoskin, Matt Treweek, Shaun Dykman, Mitchell Grieve, Jake Gebert, Zackarie Andrews, Hamish Bridges, Liam Smith, Cody Charters, Brett Challis, Kristopher Stevens, Peter Norman, Angus Treweek, Brody Gilbert
DUNNSTOWN
FROM: Liam Carroll, Louis Spratling, Joel Williams, Matthew Rae, Lester Guiao, Joel Murphy, William Short, Nick Hobbs, Connor Ronan, Damon Simpkin, Andrew Forbes, Aidan Murphy, Isaac Keating, Josh Renga, Nathan Duggan, Shannon Greaney, Alex Plucke, Angus Thompson, Callum Murphy
GORDON V CARNGHAM-LINTON
GORDON
FROM: Zac McCosh, Ash McKenzie, Duncan McIntosh, Zac White, Lucas Edmonds, Michael Mennen, Darby McGuigan, Blake Taylor, Reilly Cording, Matt Uebergang, Mitchell Labbett, Jack Curnow, Michael Anderson, Ryan Duffy, Jesse Sheehan, William Membrey, Jack Tigchelaar, Stuart Miller, Riley Dalton, James Little, Alex O'Brien, Brady Buttler, Dylan McDougall, James Martinovic, Brett van der Vliet
CARNGHAM-LINTON
FROM: Jake Currie, Stephen Binek, Marcus Parisi, Hayden Winfield, Hayden Blower, Louis Ashmore, Michael Barnett, Lachlan Becker, Sam Walder, Lachlan Storey, Zachariah Attard, Damon Gillingham, Jake Smith, Braydon Newell, Sean Robinson, Danyon Clark, Matthew Bennett-Meyer, Samuel Cahill, Fraser Davies, Ethan Read, Will Pope, Robert Allen, Joseph Niblett
HEPBURN V BUNGAREE
HEPBURN
FROM: Nathaniel Lowe, Isaac Pedretti, Nathan Rodgers, Rowan Prentice, Harry Lovett, Stefan Lendrec, Luke Willes, Jordan Barnes, Tom Henderson, Jack Carey, Jaycob Paddon, sebastian pendlebury, Harrison Nevill, Michael Stanley, Rory Ford, Jack Pedretti, Harry Johns, Nash Robinson, Eamonn Clarke, Brody Thomas, Tyler Olver, Logan Bolton, sage eguchi, Kyle Yanner, Leigh Lovig
BUNGAREE
FROM: Trent Watts, Johnathan Horan, Tom Cain, Jacob Taylor, Jordan Nice, Xavier Curran, James Beaston, Dominic Cousens, Leigh Billington, Michael Panther, Briley Patullo, Daniel Mahar, Dom Bartolo, Tristan Puddy, William Cousens, Joshua Rix, Benjamin John, Michael Kennedy, Harry Cousens, Bailey O'keefe, Matthew Ryan
CLUNES V BEAUFORT
BEAUFORT
FROM: Billy Sweet, Felix Oliver, Joseph Mulcahy, Mitchell McDonnell, Grady Connor, Fraser Mitilineos, Joshua Franc, Brendan Mcintyre, Lachlan Oddie, Nathan ELFORD, Trokon Gbone, Jackson Moore, Blake Lofts, Ashley George, Timothy Pitcher, Tom Flood, Jarrad Hills, Harris Mitilineos, Matthew McDonnell, Chris Parkinson, Lochlan Curtis, Keenan Mclinden, Shannon Brown
BUNINYONG V CRESWICK
BUNINYONG
FROM: Abraham Grant, Adam Lovett, Ethan McMurphy, James Mewett, Alex Murphy, Chris Wills, Angus Trevisan, Darren Connor, Matthew Hartigan, Brayden Netherway, ryley hamilton, Jose Marshman, Nic Dejong, Trevor Millar, Kobi Cheeseman, James Heslop, Billie Leskosek, Matt Carroll, Nicholas Schiemer, Declan Dickson, Nicholas Pantzidis, Tim Solomon
CRESWICK
FROM: Darcy Cowell, Bradley Castleman, Ryan Knowles, David Wright, Gerard Van Oostveen, Luke Head, Paul Borchers, Michael Booth, Nixon Torney, Timothy Rieniets, James Waller, Sam Mckeegan, Brad Munro, Jake Brookes, Tynan Spenceley, William Preston, Tim ROBINSON, Ben Cochrane, Tyson Randall, James Deighton, Deegan Willingham, Thomas Scott
NEWLYN V BALLAN
NEWLYN
FROM: Tom Hardisty, Jordan Greville, Ben Huggett, Jack Hillas, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Lee, Devin Lafranchi, Campbell Ackland, Jed Cargeeg, bobby glanford, Will Mesley, Brayden Slater, Jayden New, Chris Eastwell, Jack Sullivan, Nathan David, Jesse Eastwell, Callum Stevens, Stuart Robinson, Mitchell O'Brien, Tim Rosewarne, James Dwyer
BALLAN
FROM: Jayson Bongart, David Bell, Tyler Trickey, Stefan Vlahek, Zacc Price, Aiden Mcsweeny, Benjamin Kennedy, Lachlan Trickey, Ty Ward, Keelan Batten, Owen Robertson, banjo leahy, David Hardwick, Wade Hearn, Joel Mullane, Adam Mcintyre
SKIPTON V SPRINGBANK
SKIPTON
FROM: Marcus Smith, Lachlan Crick, Mark Smith, Fraser Morcombe, Sam Peeters, Patrick Graham, Tim Huglin, Will Fay, Daniel Foley, Mitchell Miller, Harry Wills, Andrew Cook, Cree Stranks, Ryan Simmonds, Noah Steenhuis, Andrew Robertson, James Cusack, Anthony Bedggood, Austin Hamilton, Aidan Graham, Jack Robson
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Jaaron Mahar, Mitchell Grace, Alistair Rix, Maison Doll, Andrew Forbes, Jai McHenry, Aidan Rieniets, Anthony Grace, Karl Maher, Daniel Baldwin, Sakye Harvey, Tom Simpson, Stephen Wethling, Benjamin Ronan, Tim Knowles, Tom O'Loughlin, Jake Hopkins, Patrick Simpson, Alex Wethling, James Spicer, William Grawich, Damian Quinlan, Magbul Abraham
