The Courier

Ballarat school community in shock following death of student

Updated July 28 2022 - 11:17am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat community is mourning the sudden death of Rohan Cosgriff. Picture: Facebook.

The St Patrick's College and Waubra Football Club communities are mourning the sudden death of student and player Rohan Cosgriff, who died this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.