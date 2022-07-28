The St Patrick's College and Waubra Football Club communities are mourning the sudden death of student and player Rohan Cosgriff, who died this week.
In a letter to parents and carers on Wednesday, St Patrick's College Principal Steven O'Connor confirmed the year 11 student died on Tuesday night.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rohan's family and friends, as well as the staff and students at the College," Mr O'Connor said.
"The College is providing support for Rohan's family and has offered them the sympathy of the College community."
Rohan's brother Darcy and sister Grace posted tributes on social media.
"So lucky to have had you as a little brother. Gunna miss you Ro, be good up there." Darcy said.
"You'll always be my Boaty boy. Take care- wherever you may be." Grace said.
The Waubra Football Netball Club also posted on social media, saying its community is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rohan.
"Joining the club as an 8yo, Rohan was a skilled footballer, and genuine all-rounder who was loved and respected by all, along with his family, who have been part of our club since 2013, " it said.
"On behalf of the committee, players and members we wish to convey deepest sympathies to Rohan's parents Anthony & Beck, siblings Grace, Darcy & Freya, and the Cosgriff family at this devastating time."
-Lifeline 13 11 14.
-Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800
-Headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support): 5304 4777
