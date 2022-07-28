Getting a double chance in the finals is like gold.
This is what Skipton and Springbank are playing for at Skipton.
This was always going to an important fixture in the premiership race - not only for ladder positions, but also for a psychological edge.
Both are now well in play.
The reward for the winner will almost certainly be a spot in the top four and a qualifying final booking.
Skipton has the edge based on playing at home, in make-up they are harder to separate.
Each has powerful midfields, which play such a big part in structures.
Springbank looks the more potent in attack with big targets, while Skipton relies on a spread of players as occurred against Rokewood-Corindhap - making the Emus a little more unpredictable.
Key forward Jack Peeters is finished for the season for Skipton.
Joint coach Sam Willian said it had been confirmed on Thursday that Peeters needed a knee reconstruction after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament after being injured against Rokewood-Corindhap.
"It's shattering. We thought he'd escaped structural damage."
Willian said Peeters has been in "awesome" form for the Emus, having been consistently among their better players.
It is better news for joint coach Andrew Pitson (ankle) and ruckman Jack Peters (corked leg), with each having been cleared of any major issues and set to face Springbank at Skipton on Saturday.
Alex McLean returns from illness after missing one game.
"It's going to be an exciting day for the club - potentially the biggest since joining the CHFL," Willian said.
"If we win we're in the box seat to finish in the top four.
"We have to make sure everything clicks and comes together," he said.
Springbank, which is endeavouring to protect fourth, will have Shannon Donegan back, but remains without Chris Quinlan, Pat Glanford and Justin Simpson for another week.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said despite the absentees they were well placed.
He said there was a lot on the line with fourth up for grabs.
Learmonth has plenty to prove - if not to itself, at least to the greater CHFL community - a gainst Dunnstown.
Barring the unexpected, the Lakies will play finals.
That will be a special achievement, given they have not played finals since 2014.
Will being part of the series be enough though?
No way. Lakies will be after one win at a minimum.
However, are they good enough?
Their clash with Dunnstown should provide the answer.
So far all but one of their wins have come against sides outside in the top eight.
Learmonth defeated Buninyong in round two before the Bombers found their feet.
Lakies have lost to Gordon (round 3), Hepburn (round 4), Skipton (round 6), Rokewood-corindhap (round 7) and Springbank (round 8).
However, it is not a factor which concerns Learmonth coach Nick Willox.
"We're not worried about those losses. We potentially could have won a couple of them. This is probably a free hit for us. We're looking forward to having a crack.
"Of course we want to win, but it'll also give us an idea of what we need to do in coming weeks - potentially preparing for the first week of finals."
Learmonth will be without important defender Matt Harbour (concussion).
Dunnstown has answered basically every challenge.
This is another one which will test its firm defensive resolve.
The Towners are sure to put a lot of work into drying up opportunities for Learmonth spearhead Damon Folkes, who so often has been the key for the Lakies.
Dunnstown has done much to get into the top four and it is hard to imagine it dropping its guard now.
The second-placed Towners have regained ruckman Khyle Forde, key forward Tom Wardell, midfielder Kain Dickson and defender Pat Britt - making them all the stronger
Waubra is looking back on its season and saying if only.
If only the Roos had not dropped all three opening games.
If only they had not lost to Newlyn - one of only four wins for the Cats.
If only they had not lost to Springbank in a thriller.
And if only they had not dropped a game to Creswick two weeks ago.
The defeat at the hands of the Wickers is the one which hurts most right now.
A win in any of these would see Waubra almost certainly locked away in the top eight.
Instead it is ninth.
There can be no mistakes in this game.
Win and the Roos are in the top eight foe the first time this season, but still not a certainty to play finals.
Lose - well they will not be allowing this outcome to enter their minds.
Waubra is strengthened by the return of power forwards Hayden Hughes and Brandon Green, Caleb McGrtah and Connor Friend.
Ethan Kennedy and Ash Baldwinson are among the outs.
For Daylesford, here is an opportunity to do a Creswick and impact how the finals shape up with a win.
The Bulldogs will have to produce their best football of the season to do it.
That is how big the challenge is.
Coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs had played well in patches week-in week-out, but had been able to put it together for four quarters.
"I've been challenging the group for a long time (to get this done), but we're running out of time to do it."
As they have since 2017, Daylesford and Waubra will play for the Bernie Jurcan Cup.
Jurcan, who played with Daylesford and was a club president, died at the age of 35 years in early 2017.
He was a Daylesford premiership player in 2007.
Jurcan was also well-known in the region as owner of Istra Smallgoods, which was a sponsor of Waubra as well as Daylesford.
Here is an opportunity for two outfits which have not been in the winners' circle enough this season.
Newlyn has struggled to fire a shot.
The Cats are young and injuries have taken off some of the cream, but they still would have expected to do better for coach Chris Banwell, who is now on his farewell tour.
One big positive for Newlyn has been the appearances of VFL-listed Chris Carey.
The ruckman/tall forward has impressed in each of his three games in the CHFL and is back again on Saturday along with experienced Leo Bell.
They will expect to win this game and should.
Newlyn has been unable to capitalise on a few occasions, but this will surely not be one of those.
Ballan will need to produce quite a turn around to get near Newlyn.
It is never easy for a battling combination late in a season, when a lot of energy has been lost, and this seems to have been the story for the Blues.
Not being able to play at home this season has also surely taken a toll.
Ben Neumann and Ryan Borg are unavailable for the Blues.
The Wickers might be sitting just four spots off the bottom of the ladder, but they do not feel like right now.
Back-to-back wins over Newlyn and Waubra have seen to that.
They have some real spring in their step.
This is a tough one, but Creswick will go to Buninyong believing it can impact the shape of the top eight for the second time in three weeks - having already stalled Waubra's run at the finals.
Try persuading the Wickers of anything else.
When it comes to confidence though, that is something Buninyong has an abundance of.
This can be seen in the players who are starting to hit their stride in no uncertain terms, such as Jack Robertson, David Kelly and Dom Sliwa to join the potency of Jarrod Rogers, Tyrone Ross and Geoff Lovett.
Buninyong will most likely have too much experience and depth in this contest.
Top against bottom.
Gordon will win.
What else is there to say?
Gordon thumped Beaufort by 171 points and this could easily be another blow-out.
That is just the way it is.
This is a fixture in which neither team should focus on the scoreboard.
For Gordon it is all about getting its systems right and avoiding injury.
All the Saints can do is their best.
Gordon has a host of players out of the side which squeezed home against Bungaree - Sam Griffiths, Mathew Stokes, Gerard Clifford, Brad Horsham, Brad Hallam and despite being named Adam Toohey, who is resting a knee.
Harry Biggs, Ethan Crackel and Ben Frazer return.
When it comes to finals, Bungaree continues hang in there.
Closes losses to Buninyong and Gordon in the past two weeks have seen the Demons drop out of the top eight.
It is a long shot to suggest they can get back, but with three rounds to play it is still possible.
Hepburn, on the other hand, is well into the planning stages for finals with close to an injury-free list.
Defender Jimmy Wallesz further bolsters the Burras with his return.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner refuses to relax.
He said he was continually reminding his players that no team could afford to have an off day in the competition, so nothing should be taken for granted.
Banner said Bungaree was a team to be cautious of.
"We still have to be on our game because if we're not things might not go our way."
Bungaree has lost Chris Milroy (hamstring) and Matt Geary (quad) - two big losses.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said while they missed out in a close game with Gordon it had given them some belief that they could match it with the best.
"We just have to do it for longer. That's been the case all year.
"We've fallen short on too many occasions to put ourselves in this position.
"We need a big four-quarter effort," he said.
Some relief for a couple of teams doing it tough - Clunes and Beaufort at Clunes.
Clunes is on a five-game losing run and Beaufort has lost its past eight, with each a chance to turn the tide.
Beaufort has been smashed by injuries, but the Crows finally have some players returning - naming joint coach and defender Brendan Howard, ruckman Josh McDermott, forward Ash Davies, key forward Lachlan Murray, Bradie Thomas and Jayden Orr.
The Crows lose Cormac Mahony and Jeremy Broadbent (hamstring) though.
Howard said with an influx of experience hopefully Beaufort could get a win after what has been a tough period.
Clunes has added defenders Doim Makur and Josh Thompson.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had been in contention in games, but their record with three wins was disappointing.
Interestingly, their latest win was against Buninyong. The Bombers have not lost since and are now in the top eight and set to play finals.
