'She's a survivor': street library returns after dramatic runaway truck crash

A street library is being restored - and the call has gone out for more books - after last month's runaway truck crash in Dana Street.
Paper was sprawled across the scene as a driverless truck with a forklift and forklift driver on the tray slid backwards, coming to a stop outside the Uniting Ballarat building.
The tiny bookcase on a pole - affectionately named 'Ursy' - came off second best.
"Hopefully the street library will be bigger and better than before. She's a survivor," Uniting Ballarat's Jen Pollard said.
"She lost her door - and her contents flew away - but the basic structure is okay.
"She's come back to my place and my husband's refitting the door.
"The library's been popular since it was set up earlier this year and I think eventually we could do with a larger one."
Ms Pollard said the library was replenished every weekend with fresh books.
"I always check the content - and if something's not moving I'll take it out of circulation. I want to keep people reading.
"Our clients absolutely love having the library there. It's just part of their routine now."
She said cookbooks, children's books, novels, autobiographies and food quality magazines were well-borrowed.
"My view is that if you have read a book and you want to share it with someone, bring it in," she said.
"Share their message with someone else.
"Books kept a lot of people going during COVID. They allow people to be taken to another place - and it certainly does that for me."
Ursy was made from a pattern on the Street Libraries Australia website and initially filled with staff donations.
Early in its life, the odd can of soup was also left inside.
"There's been an incredible amount of interest. Street libraries are really taking off in general," Ms Pollard said.
"Ours sits in a spot where there aren't many others around."
She said anyone with favourite books or magazines they would like to share can leave them at Uniting Ballarat - and they'll be used once 'Ursy' was bolted onto a yet-to-be-repaired fence.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
