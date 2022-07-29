Man in 'wild west' of Ballarat's drug scene pleads guilty to shooting

A man who shot another man in a display of loyalty to his friend in the "wild west" of Ballarat's drug scene has entered a plea on the related charges in court.
Trevor Anthony Scott, 28, appeared via video link from prison pleading guilty in the County Court to charges of being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and intentionally causing injury for the 2020 shooting in Lake Wendouree.
At about 3.20am on October 1 on Gregory Street the victim was at the window of a unit he had earlier been accused of stealing methamphetamine from when Scott and an unidentified male arrived at the address.
The court heard Scott hit the victim with a .22 rifle, grazing his chin, and told the victim to kneel before shooting him in the right thigh.
The victim drove himself to Ballarat Base Hospital to receive treatment.
Earlier that night, the court heard Scott had encountered the man and said 'get the f**k out of here before I get my gun and shoot you'.
No Victim Impact Statement was submitted to the court.
Alex Patton, defence lawyer for Scott, said it was an unfortunate aspect of drug culture that it was "almost the wild west" when it came to sorting out issues within the community.
"There is a dispute over drugs ... Mr Scott becomes involved largely over a sense of loyalty," he said.
"The offending really ought to be seen as spontaneous."
But Judge Sarah Leighfield took issue with this description.
"Two hours before the offending there's a threat made to shoot ... two hours later he turns up and he does shoot him," she said.
Mr Patton said Scott's actions were reactive.
"It did not come about as a result of lying in wait ... it was reactive to communication," he said.
"It was a result of protracted planning ... this happens over the space of a short period of time."
Mr Patton said his criminal history showed Scott had spent around seven of the past nine years in custody.
He said Scott had experienced an extremely traumatic childhood, suffering post-traumatic stress disorder as a result and abusing drugs and alcohol to self medicate in the past.
"The trauma as a child has impacted his neurological and psychological development over time," the defence said.
Judge Leighfield spoke to a report that showed Scott had a learning difficulty that was at least in part due to the way his brain developed after his experiences in childhood, affecting him in terms of impulsivity, anger, and reasoning, particularly verbal reasoning.
She noted he had been successful working with his hands in a trade.
"The impression I get from [the report] ... the way psychological support would need to occur is not the traditional way psychological treatment is ... it's verbally based," she said.
Defence said Scott was "very sadly quite a damaged young man" but had developed a skill set as a bricklayer and concretor.
"The traditional group therapy situation doesn't work not only because of the verbal modality because of the group setting ... Mr Scott would find it difficult to engage in without becoming frustrated," he said.
"One-on-one non-verbal counselling would suit him."
But Mr Patton said the limitations of available support in prison made "the chances of that happening ... remote at best".
"Drug and alcohol intoxication was a factor to his offending, it's unclear where it was acute or immediate intoxication ... there are issues underlying and have been for 23, 24 years that have had Mr Scott continually appearing before the courts," Mr Patton said.
The Court heard his lengthy period in custody had allowed Scott a "detox".
"Two years in custody ... has allowed a degree of clarity and allowed his mental state to rebalance and focus on positive aspects of his life he wishes to engage with, which he sees as protective factors," Mr Patton said.
The defence said a sentence of jail time with a lengthy parole period, with the requirement to complete offence specific programs like a violent offenders program, would be suitable.
The matter will return to court for sentencing on August 11.
