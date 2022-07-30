The Courier
Home/Video

Former refugee Natacha Adanlessossi recognised for her hair care business with Carla Zampatti Scholarship

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One former refugee, now Black Hill resident, has made a name for herself in Victoria's beauty industry after her Afro hair care business was awarded a prestigious scholarship honouring the late Carla Zampatti.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.