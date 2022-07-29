As the NPL3 season nears its end, the relegation battle continues to heat up with Ballarat City FC and Springvale continuing their never-ending duel to avoid 11th place in the standings.
With just three rounds of action remaining, City FC, which faces a tough run to end its year, must find a way to claim some much-needed points.
City FC faces three top-six sides in Western United, Preston Lions and North Sunshine to conclude the NPL3 season with Western United, who City FC visits at the weekend, sitting in fourth place.
It is an intimidating fixture which City FC finds itself up against, with the 10th placed side picking up just one point last time it faced this stretch.
City FC player-manager Michael Trigger is remaining calm ahead of the weekend.
"We are fully aware that they are all really difficult games now to finish the year," Trigger said.
"We want to take the confidence from last week's performance into Saturday."
A washed out clash with Geelong in round 19 means Springvale, which sits 11th, has an extra game up its sleeve.
However, Trigger knows his side cannot afford to spend too much time focusing on Springvale.
"We need to get points to secure ourselves. It is as simple as that," Trigger said.
"We cannot wait around for Springvale to lose."
While City FC plays three top-six sides over the next three weeks, Springvale plays last-placed Whittlesea Ranges and ninth-placed Geelong in two of its final four fixtures.
It means points are likely on the cards for the White Eagles for the first time since their 2-nil upset win over Western United in round 16.
City FC will be hoping for a similar result to that of Springvale's against Western United at the weekend.
A unique Sunday fixture awaits City FC as they travel to Fraser Rise for the first time.
Western United hosts Ballarat City FC at City Vista Recreation Reserve at 3pm on Sunday, July 31.
