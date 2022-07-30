How long non-urgent patients wait at Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department

Waiting times for non-urgent patients in Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department are among the longest in the state.
New figures showing estimated average wait times across three time blocks - 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm, and overnight from 10pm to 6am - reveal morning waits in Ballarat are the longest in the state at 85 minutes.
According to the Victorian Agency for Health Information the average wait overnight at Ballarat's ED is slightly longer, at 87 minutes - well below Barwon Health Geelong's 138 minute wait and eastern suburbs' Casey Hospital with 129 minute.
But from 2pm to 10pm the wait in Ballarat is 77 minutes, less time than several other hospitals across the state.
The figures do not take in to account patients requiring urgent treatment, and the health department is supposed to be updated the figures daily to provide a guide to patients about waiting times but they frequently go unchanged for days.
Grampians Health chief operating officer hospitals Ben Kelly said the figures from VAHI were proof of the pressures and high demand that Ballarat's emergency department faces every day.
"All patients who present to ED are triaged and are seen based on their level of acuity - those who are most unwell are seen first. We're seeing consistently high presentations of patients with acute (serious) illness or injury, which are more resource-intensive and can cause longer wait times for those who attend with non-urgent concerns," Mr Kelly said.
"Our ED has seen consistently high demand - we're not alone in this, and we thank our staff for doing everything they can to limit wait times for our community."
Mr Kelly urged people to look after themselves to avoid unnecessary trips to the ED.
"Our message to the community is clear: take measures to look after yourself so you can avoid needing to come to ED if possible. This means booking in with your GP for a check up when you can, protecting yourself from COVID and the flu by staying up to date with your vaccinations, wearing a mask, and staying home if you have symptoms."
Health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the system was under stress through a combination of COVID, flu, other winter illnesses and the impact of delayed care, in addition to staff who themselves were sick or caring for family members.
"We are doing everything possible to back our health care workers; to listen to them, to take up their ideas ... and do all they can to ensure we continue to deliver very best health care to all Victorians," she said.
If you do not need time-sensitive emergency care, or if you are unsure, you can try:
You may be given the advice and guidance you need to stay well at home.
If you have COVID, or suspect you have COVID, do not come into a Emergency Department unless you require emergency care.
