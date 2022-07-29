A Franklinford man was shocked and traumatised when he was evicted from the rental house he had lived in for 17 years.
The property's owners decided to sell up four months ago, sadly leaving long-term renter Tony Carbony* homeless.
"I could not move in with anyone and I could not afford it. I borrowed some money from my family and bought a caravan," Mr Carbony said.
"I'm living a life that is completely different, relying on solar, generators and power banks. I was shocked and traumatised about my life changing."
The 53-year-old is currently living in his caravan with his cat at permitted camping state parks.
He said Parks Victoria only allowed him to stay in the parks for four weeks before he must move to another location outside the Hepburn Shire.
"It's traumatising. I kept hearing cars thinking (park rangers) were going to take me away," Mr Carbony said.
Homelessness Week begins next week and highlights many aspects of homelessness, including the housing crisis Victoria is currently experiencing.
According to Homes Victoria - which sits within the state government's department of families, fairness and housing - there were 64,304 people applying for social housing in March.
This includes new and transfer applications, including people most in need of housing, and for people who do not have an urgent housing need but are seeking to live in social housing.
Cafs (Child and Family Services Ballarat) have been supporting Mr Carbony since he became homeless, helping him to apply for social housing through the Victorian Housing Register in February.
But with a waitlist that was 30 months long, and Mr Carbony becoming homeless in March, Cafs updated his application to priority.
In March, there were 36,237 applicants on the priority waitlist and it is not expected Mr Carbony's application will be approved for another 12 months.
Cafs housing and homelessness team leader Lucy Dodemaide said the homelessness situation in the region had not returned to normal after the end of coronavirus restrictions.
"I think COVID has really shone a light on the vulnerabilities of homelessness people and how fragile people's housing actually is," Ms Dodemaide said.
"So we have a lot more presentations from people who may not have ever had to access homelessness services. Double income families are accessing services."
Mr Carbony said along with Cafs, he was accessing welfare services in Daylesford, including the Daylesford Foundation.
"I have had very beautiful people help me, people who have empathy and who really come on the front line," he said.
Ms Dodemaide said Cafs while she did not know if there had been a huge increase in Cafs' tenancy and support programs, which were offered across the region including Daylesford, the demand was different.
She said the housing problems were caused by a perfect storm involving new rental laws, COVID provisions and the pandemic itself.
"It really shook the whole system up. I think it did shine a light on the need for more social housing from the government. They spent more money in that area than they had for a long time but it's unfortunate it was COVID that pushed the government to do that," Ms Dodemaide said.
"(Cafs) programs work closely to try and prevent people being evicted from their rentals because it's so hard to get back in."
In Daylesford, many properties have been changed to short-term accommodation, including Airbnb's and bed-and-breakfasts, causing rentals to be expensive and incredibly hard to get.
Less than one per cent of rental properties in the spa country town are affordable for a person.
In his application on the Victorian Housing Register, Mr Carbony applied to live in five different towns because he is not expecting to find a house in the Hepburn Shire.
Ms Dodemaide said she would like to see the government take further action, investing in social housing, affordable housing and innovative housing solutions.
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive officer Bradley Thomas said the council was in regular contact with Homes Victoria and exploring programs and opportunities as part of the government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build.
"We are aware of the homelessness issue facing some vulnerable people in our community. Council are currently convening a working group of service providers and stakeholders in our shire, including Cafs who is the funded agency, to discuss support and access to services," Mr Thomas said.
"Council adopted an affordable housing strategy last year, and we are about to begin work on an affordable housing strategy and action plan. These items will consider the range of responses needed to address the challenge of local affordable housing in partnership with local organisations and agencies."
A Housing Victoria spokesperson said the government was creating extra supply of housing in regional Victoria through the Australian-first Affordable Housing Rental Scheme.
"At least 500 of these homes will be in regional Victoria, with the first properties to be available in Ballarat - as well as Greater Geelong and Bendigo - later this year," the spokesperson said.
"The scheme is part of the government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, which will construct more than 12,000 new social and affordable homes throughout the state.
"The project will invest at least $1.25 billion for projects in regional Victoria, including an investment of at least $80 million in Ballarat."
The spokesperson said there were 251 homes in the local government area that are under construction or have been completed.
Mr Carbony obtained his truck licence last week and will remain on the social housing waitlist until he is successful in being placed in a home.
Anyone experiencing homelessness can contact and register with Cafs on 1800 692 237.
