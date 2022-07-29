The Courier

Daylesford Airbnb's, short term accommodation cause issues in rental properties and affordable social housing

By Erin Williams
July 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAITING: A Franklinford man is waiting for social housing after he was evicted from his rental property. Picture: Lachlan Bence

A Franklinford man was shocked and traumatised when he was evicted from the rental house he had lived in for 17 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.