The Courier

Echidna rescue leads to fatal Western Freeway crash: coroner

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:43am, first published 2:14am
How an echidna rescue led to a deadly freeway crash

A couple's bid to rescue an echidna on the Western Freeway contributed to a fatal car accident, a Coroners Inquest has found.

