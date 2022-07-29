How an echidna rescue led to a deadly freeway crash

A couple's bid to rescue an echidna on the Western Freeway contributed to a fatal car accident, a Coroners Inquest has found.
Michelle Lorraine Duque died two hours after suffering multiple injuries when the car she was driving collided with another and rebounded at Gordon on 24 October 2020.
Deputy State Coroner Caitlin English said the Drouin woman had stopped her Mini Cooper in Melbourne-bound lanes to remove the monotreme.
"While Ms Duque's actions in attempting to save wildlife were admirable, the safety of road users is paramount," the Coroner said in her findings.
"Drivers should only stop their vehicles when it is safe to do so.
"VicRoads advises drivers that if an animal cannot be avoided on the road, it is safer to hit it in order to avoid injury or death to yourself and others."
Coroners Investigator Guinther Borgelt said Ms Duque had only moved from Britain 19 months earlier and may not have been fully aware of wildlife hazards on Australian roads.
"Combining this with her love of animals, she decided to stop her vehicle (on) an operational freeway in an apparent attempt to protect the echidna," he said.
"This placed herself in danger of collision."
He said minimal traffic at the time - 3pm on a Saturday - "may have given Ms Duque a false sense of security in deciding to stop her vehicle in a running lane - and it was also likely that this false sense of security played a role in her decision to move her vehicles between lanes."
The report said the 52-year-old and her partner were making their way back to Gippsland after visiting the Silo Art Trail.
"As the couple approached the Chapmans Road overpass, Ms Duque spotted an echidna.
"She expressed concern that it would be killed if it remained on the roadway - and stopped her car in the left hand running lane, activating her hazard lights at the same time.
"(Partner) Peter Hanham exited the car and approached the echidna, which tucked its head in.
"He decided to wait (on foot) in the emergency lane for it to move."
The Coroner said several vehicles began approaching the stationary Mini on the 110kmh freeway.
The report said Ms Duque drove the car into the right lane, but an approaching Honda Accord sedan also moved to the same lane in a planned overtake.
"It was only at this time that the driver saw Ms Duque's car. The Honda driver attempted to brake but struck the rear right corner of the Mini," the Coroner said.
The impact spun the Mini into the opposite emergency lane, where it struck a steel safety barrier and rebounded back into the right lane.
The Coroner said Ms Duque was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived, but after being extricated from the car, she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead two hours after the collision.
The Honda driver - a 20-year-old Ballarat woman - was treated for bruises from her seatbelt and airbag - and the report said her blood samples came back clear of drugs and alcohol.
Police said they could not identify the speed of the Honda at the time, but did not believe it was exceeding the limit.
"It also appeared that the Honda driver's view of Ms Duque's car had been obscured by (another) car and/or the shade of the Chapmans Road overpass until just moments before the collision," Coroner English said.
"The sudden movement of Ms Ducque from the left lane to the right did not provide enough time for the Honda driver to avoid the collision."
Reports at the time said Mr Hanham, 70, was not physically injured in the accident.
Family later described the 52-year-old mother and grandmother as a 'free spirit'.
She was laid to rest in Warragul almost a month later.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
