Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | July 30-31

Another huge weekend of local sport is upon us and The Courier has been out and about covering the many local games around the region.
Our photographers covered the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football Netball Leagues, including the "Lachie's Legacy" match between Learmonth and Dunnstown.
We also covered the popular Victoria Country Shortcourse Swimming titles at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre and the Ballarat SC State League 5 clash against Maidstone United at Trekardo Park.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
