Despite sitting six points clear of the State League 3 North-West relegation zone, the Sebastopol Vikings are still not entirely safe, though it would take a miracle from 11th placed Diamond Valley with just three rounds remaining.
The Vikings visit Heidelberg following their enjoyable 3-1 win over Moonee Ponds in round 19, but will be keeping a close eye on Diamond Valley's match-up at the weekend.
Diamond Valley's run home boasts two winnable fixtures against last-placed Moonee Ponds and 10th placed Point Cook, which is why that six point gap between it and Sebastopol is not as distant as it may seem.
For the Vikings, points are certainly on offer as they wrap up their season with matches against Heidelberg, Point Cook and the Western Eagles however, the Vikings only managed one point from a 3-all draw against Heidelberg last time they faced this same stretch.
The sixth-placed Heidelberg Eagles host Sebastopol at James Reserve at 3pm on Saturday.
