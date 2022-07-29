The Courier

The Sebastopol Vikings' State League 3 NW season remains on the line against Heidelberg

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 29 2022 - 7:00am
UNDER PRESSURE: Kuanyjal Tuany of the Sebastopol Vikings in action against Warrnambool. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Despite sitting six points clear of the State League 3 North-West relegation zone, the Sebastopol Vikings are still not entirely safe, though it would take a miracle from 11th placed Diamond Valley with just three rounds remaining.

