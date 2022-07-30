Wendouree paramedic Pat Cincotta has swapped one emergency response vehicle for another after changing careers from police officer to ambulance officer.
"I was always attracted to the paramedicine side of things and the problem solving that comes with that, and the way in which we help the community is different to police," he said.
"I get a lot of job satisfaction trying to solve people's problems ... and connecting better with people as we try to help them in their worst moments."
Mr Cincotta, who has been working as a paramedic since December, is one of 157 new ambulance officers across rural and regional Victoria this year.
While acknowledging the heavy workload, he's happy to be on board to help relieve the pressure. "It is fatiguing but every job no matter what you're doing is fatiguing. I feel for the guys working non-stop (through COVID) but we try to manage each other's fatigue and look out for each other."
Wendouree has received an extra three paramedics as part of the current recruitment, while Ballarat Ambulance Station has received nine.
Health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said extra paramedics would help ease the workload of current ambulance officers. "Right now our health care system is under real stress there's absolutely no doubt about that," she said.
The COVID wave, influenza, RSV, other winter viruses and the impact of deferred care, as well as staff illness, is increasing pressure on hospitals across the state.
"We are investing in a whole range of reforms in to the system, reforms driven by the workforce itself," she said.
"Whether it be the virtual emergency department... whether it be new patient flow roles, whether it be new ambulance roles at hospital to help offload patients and ensure our ambos can get back on the road, the government has invested significantly in these reforms to ensure we get our paramedics back out on the road as quickly as possible."
