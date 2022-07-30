Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley is heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games but he's not planning to see any of the sporting action.
Professor Bentley, Fed Uni deputy vice-chancellor (global and engagement) Carolyn Chong and regional business leader Stuart Benjamin are part of a Victorian state government delegation heading to Birmingham on a fact-finding mission before Ballarat and regional Victoria host the next games in 2026.
With Federation University campuses in two of the four 2026 Commonwealth Games hubs - Ballarat and Gippsland - Professor Bentley said the institution was in a unique position to help leverage the games to create an ongoing legacy in the host cities.
The delegation will study infrastructure and facilities, accommodation, education, staff and volunteer training, sponsorship and other facets of Commonwealth Games organisation while in Birmingham.
"We're not actually going to the games, though we might get to the closing ceremony," Professor Bentley said. "We are going to see what the back office looks like ... how to make sure you maximise and really get the best of the the opportunities for the local communities hosting the games."
With about 1000 beds across the Ballarat and Gippsland campuses, Professor Bentley said they could make an impact on accommodation, with refurbished student accommodation suited to supporting the Games Village or housing the support and ancillary staff needed across the games.
He said new facilities could potentially be built that would create a social legacy after the games, such as games accommodation turned in to aged care facilities that would be ideal for research, teaching, education and training in the future.
The university could also become a training partner for the games, equipping the thousands of volunteers required for the games with the skills they need, and potentially work out ways to build that training in to further studies should participants wish to continue in the field.
And he expects Fed Uni's sports science staff and students to be heavily involved in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The group will talk to regional universities in Birmingham, representatives from regional cities, partners as well as sponsors to find out what they need in order to invest in the games.
"We want to know what the sponsors might want ... and how to make it the best experience for sponsors so they invest lots of money," Professor Bentley said.
