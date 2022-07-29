The Courier

Ballarat's Yarrowee River users call for more litter traps after 'terrible' finding

By Erin Williams
July 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a renewed push for more litter traps along the Yarrowee River after plastic waste was seen choking the waterway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.