There is a renewed push for more litter traps along the Yarrowee River after plastic waste was seen choking the waterway.
Sebastopol residents Lynette and Tony McDonald were walking along the Yarrowee River trail, near the Docwra Street bridge, on Tuesday when they saw the pile of litter trapped in fallen tree branches.
Advertisement
Mrs McDonald said it was the worst she had seen the litter in the eight years she had lived in the area and people needed to see it.
"It's terrible. Just terrible. People think if they throw one bottle away it's nothing but it is," Mrs McDonald said.
"(The river) is an asset that should be properly maintained."
The litter, located near an outfall, includes plastic bottles, buckets and cigarette packets. White foam has built up around the litter and fallen tree branches.
The McDonalds hope to see more litter traps, including floating litter traps to be installed along the river, to prevent the problem.
READ MORE:
"The Friends of the Yarrowee River do a really good job. They clean up and really value it. I would like the council to consider buying more litter traps," Mrs McDonald said.
The City of Ballarat is responsible for maintaining the Yarrowee River and provided a statement to The Courier, made by chief executive officer Evan King in February.
"The City of Ballarat do use litter traps alongside other waste management tools such as nets and crates in the Yarrowee Creek and constantly evaluate them post weather events," Mr King said.
"The City of Ballarat introduced a trails and waterways team into the organisation over 20 years ago and this has resulted in vast improvements along the liner corridor, with ongoing weed control and silt and litter management which has turned the Yarrowee Creek into a vibrant community asset.
"The Yarrowee masterplan also provides further guidance to our parks and gardens team to work on the rehabilitation, revegetation and vegetation management along the river and creek corridors."
Central Highlands Water and the City of Ballarat are expected to provide further comment next week.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.