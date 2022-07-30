FRONTLINE welfare workers say they have kept adjusting how they operate throughout the pandemic and there looks to be no shift back to what was normal anytime soon.
Fast-rising costs of living, including fuel and food, have put added pressure on charities this winter. The Salvation Army's John Clonan said there was also a delay in rising utility bills, kicking in from July 1, that were yet to be felt.
Support from Ballarat Winter Appeal remains vital in helping agencies meet a growing demand for support.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales met with representatives from 3BA and the appeal's four major welfare partners on Friday, marking one month since the foundation officially took the Ballarat Winter Appeal reins.
Under key changes to the appeal, people can now donate funds via The Ballarat Foundation website and donations of more than $2 are tax deductible.
Welfare agencies have also asked for good quality coats and blankets and in-date food cans and staples.
Mr Clonan said The Salvation Army and other agencies had noticed a "lot of movement" of people from other areas, particularly Melbourne, moving to Ballarat when forced from their homes due to high rental costs or a loss of jobs.
Some agencies are helping people with travel to medical appointments or short-term car registration payments.
St Vincent de Paul's Alan West said his team was also still working closely with Creswick residents unable to move home after the January floods. Uniting Ballarat has been dealing with the ripple effects of Reid's Guest House explosion in February.
Mr West said there was widespread heightened mental fatigue in the community.
"The cost of living is really going to impact more people...That can bring mental health issues," Mr West said. "The other thing we're concentrating on is loneliness. It takes courage to seek help to begin with and people facing loneliness can be difficult to find."
Mr Eales said plenty of people were doing it tougher this winter with added economic and social issues impinging on making ends meet.
He called on the community to keep supporting the appeal to help each other get through the winter.
