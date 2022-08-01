Every Wednesday morning, there may be more chatter than usual at Ballarat's Pot of Courage Cafe.
The Barkly Square cafe hosts Chatty Wednesdays, a Ballarat East Neighbourhood House initiative to increase community connectedness and improve mental health.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House volunteer and social work student Alex Walden said anyone was welcome to participate in an open conversation at Chatty Wednesdays.
She said Chatty Wednesdays tried to combat the social isolation and loneliness some people felt, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"A lot of people, as we know, experienced isolation and loneliness during the pandemic, particularly people who didn't have the skills or facilities to use online meetings," Ms Walden said.
Brown Hill couple Dennis and Bev Mountford have enjoyed attending the gatherings for the past six weeks.
"I wanted to meet people because I am home all of the time. I love coming, mainly to chat with the ladies because I am home with my husband seven days a week," Mrs Mountford said.
The Commonwealth Bank donated $500 to the initiative as part of its nationwide community donation program.
The funds will cover the costs of hot drinks during Chatty Wednesdays in term three.
Commonweath Bank Ballarat branch manager Dionne Heagney said the bank was pleased to support the Ballarat East Neighbourhood House.
"After another challenging start to the year for many communities, this is one small way we can get behind local organisations who continue to do good work within our community," Ms Heagney said.
In particular, providing needed funds to their Chatty Wednesdays gatherings which bring the community together, so it's a great way to be able to support them in this great work.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith welcomed the donation, saying she did not want the cost of hot drinks to be a barrier for people attending Chatty Wednesdays.
She said there would be a community sponsor each term to cover the costs of hot drinks because "for some people, it's the only interaction with other people. It's the only reason to get out of the house".
"Having these community donations means we can continue to run regularly and make hot drinks available," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
She said the neighbourhood house would love to hear from other organisations wishing to sponsor Chatty Wednesdays.
Chatty Wednesdays, which is part of the Chatty Cafe Scheme, is held every Wednesday from 10.30am to 11.30am during school term. This term, it will be held until September 14.
