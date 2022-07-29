The Courier

'The soul never dies': Ballarat talks organ donation through faith lens

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:00am
Larna Woodyatt is a keynote speaker at the Ballarat Interfaith Network's 'Death, Sanctity of the Human Body and Organ Donation' forum on Sunday. Photo: Luke Hemer.

As DonateLife Week draws to a close across the country, one of the final conversations in Ballarat around organ and blood donation will look at the topic through a more spiritual lens - faith.

