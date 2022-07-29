'The soul never dies': Ballarat talks organ donation through faith lens

As DonateLife Week draws to a close across the country, one of the final conversations in Ballarat around organ and blood donation will look at the topic through a more spiritual lens - faith.
At a forum hosted by the Ballarat Interfaith Network on Sunday, representatives from five different religious groups; Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Sikh, and the Baha'i faith, and two keynote speakers; organ and tissue donation specialist nurse Larna Woodyatt and Stephanie Reynolds from Australian Red Cross lifeblood, will come together to talk religion and organ donation.
Ms Woodyatt said organ donation transcended religion, culture and faith with people in need of transplants coming from all walks of life.
"A lot of people lack knowledge specifically around organ donation in their religion, people worry that their religion might not approve of or support donation," she said.
"They might be afraid of doing something wrong with regard to what their religion and culture suggests around donation."
At any time in Australia around 1,800 people are waiting for an organ transplant. For most waiting the only option for improved health and a second chance at life is a transplant.
Event organiser Margaret Lenan Ellis said the forum was open to all.
"They don't have to belong to a particular faith at all, they can come and sit just intrigued or interested to hear different viewpoints about death and organ donation," she said.
Following talks there will be a refreshment break and a sit down discussion in groups.
"We hope that from this variety of exchanges people come away with a deeper appreciation for what different religions believe about death and the afterlife and the significance of the human body," Ms Lenan Ellis said.
"Whether it needs to be respected and honoured and not carved up for any purposes whatsoever, and others who feel that donating organs and body tissues for helping to save another life is a very honourable way of living that can continue."
Attendees will have the opportunity to check their status as a donor and register if they wish.
Ms Woodyatt said that almost all religions, faiths and cultures across the world supported organ donation as an act of charity and goodwill.
"Most religions see it as an individual choice and it goes back to those principles of an act of charity and goodwill," she said.
"Different religions speak about it in different ways, for example, in the Muslim faith, I have a quote here that comes out of their obviously, very, very old and sacred text that states, 'who's ever saves the life of one person, it would be as if he has saved life of mankind'.
"Some really poignant and really strong messages of what is seen as important in these faiths. For Hindus, there's a quote that comes from their texts that says, 'earn merit through donation, the soul never dies'."
The forum will take place on July 31 from 2pm to 4pm at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall.
