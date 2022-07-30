PRECISION medicine could boost survival and offer better quality of life in people facing aggressive kidney cancer, a Ballarat research team has found.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute PhD candidate Revati Sharma said kidney tumour cells were different to other cancer cells but targeting particular proteins only found on kidney tumours could slow the spread.
The challenge for researchers now was to determine which patients would improve with a combination of targeted (tablet) treatment and immunotherapy.
Ms Sharma said these were important steps in the right direction.
While she is focusing her thesis in this area, Ms Sharma's findings along with FECRI supervisors Professor George Kannourakis, Dr Prashanth Prithviraj and Professor Nuzhat Ahmed were published as a research paper in the world-leading medical research journal Frontiers in Medicine.
"This really helps to propel us forward, especially when it's published in a world-class journal, recognising our efforts and results," Ms Sharma said.
Her thesis comes after four years of experiments and extensive planning to try and optimise results - even when cancer cell responses and results did not go as expected. Ms Sharma hoped to produce more papers from her findings.
More than 3000 people are diagnosed with renal cancer in Australia each year, making up about three per cent of cancer diagnoses. Renal cancer is more common in men and risks increase in people aged 50-plus.
Surgery is typically the first treatment if renal cancer has not spread but once it had metastasised, treatment was typically targeted tablet therapies to try and block cancer cells from working. Professor Kannourakis said metastasised renal cancer had poor outcomes but he was hopeful this work could offer doctors greater options.
FECRI's study was undertaken with its own tumour samples and others in a database with support from the Hudson Institute of Medical Research.
The Institute has five PhD students and 15 staff with key projects in: immunology, breast cancer, bowel cancer, ovarian cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, renal cancer, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and brain tumours.
