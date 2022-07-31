Is this Western Victoria's 'Tassie Tiger'?

Tasmanian has its mysterious tigers.
Now Ballarat has its lyrebirds.
Advertisement
At least half a dozen people in the Moorabool Shire claim to have witnessed menura novahollandiae in the Wombat and Lerderderg forests, between Trentham and Ballan.
One of them is professional bird photographer David Whelan.
"I came around a bend on the Bluegum Track, just a few weeks after the Ash Wednesday fires and saw two birds ," the Ballan man said.
"Their tails appeared to have been damaged in the bushfire. I could see that one was a male.
"It was a dry forest area that had only been partly burnt, just near the intersection with the Number 5 West Track.
"They went over the road and they were there for about 30 seconds.
"It makes sense that perhaps they were escaping a burnt-out area.
"I remember it. It was February 1983. They were definitely Superb Lyrebirds."
And he is not alone.
Mr Whelan said locals had seen scratchings "that could only have been done by a lyrebird".
And in December 1971, former Blackwood man Professor Stephen Garnett saw what he believed was a lyrebird.
"I briefly saw a large bird cross a track out leading north out of Lerderderg Gorge near O'Briens Crossing," the Charles Darwin University environmental scientist said.
"I did not see it well enough to be sure it was a lyrebird but it was a dark bird with a large tail that ran at speed across the track - and I could not think what else it could have been.
"Normally one detects lyrebirds by call but, at low density, they call rarely and can go undetected."
Advertisement
Mr Garnett said he felt that what he witnessed was too brief to be considered an 'official' sighting.
Spokespeople from Parks Victoria, DELWP and Wombat Forestcare were not aware of any lyrebird sightings, although Ballarat nature expert Roger Thomas said the Wombat and Lerderderg forests had habitats that were "close to suitable" for the species.
"They mimic other birds, but they do have their own call - and it's very loud," he said.
"As far as I know lyrebirds haven't turned up in any motion camera images or acoustic recordings in that area.
"Birds tend to move on after a bushfire - and that's the case with parrots and cockatoos. They fly somewhere else.
Advertisement
"But a lyrebird can't do that."
The flightless birds are associated with Gippsland and the Yarra Ranges, but have been seen as far north as the Sunshine Coast.
Isolated sightings have been reported in the Otways and around Portland, but nothing in the Ballarat, Moorabool and Hepburn council areas.
According to the Atlas of Living Australia, lyrebirds were also reported near Woodend in 1856.
The Superb Lyrebird is 80-100cm long with brown feathers on the upper part of the body. It also has lighter brown and red markings around the throat.
Advertisement
Adult males have a distinctive Greek-harp-shaped tail.
Mr Whelan encouraged others to report sightings to DELWP, Parks Victoria or seek help from Birdlife Australia.
"Make a note of the time and the exact location using the GPS on your phone, take details on what the birds are doing and the conditions at the time," he said.
"And take photos if you can."
Sadly, Mr Whelan had a camera with him in 1983 - but it was in the back of the car.
He returned to the spot in 1985 with sound recording equipment but failed to find any evidence of their calls.
Advertisement
"I'm positive they're still in the Wombat and Lerderderg forests because there are so few tracks, but many deep gullies and gorges, just like the eastern ranges and the Dandenongs," Mr Whelan said.
"This is also another reason why we need to look after the forest and keep feral cats and foxes out."
The Ballan man is now hoping to team up with fellow photographer and lyrebird specialist Elmar Akhmetov to keep exploring Bluegum Track.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.