In the five-team battle for the final three spots in the Central Highlands Netball League top eight, sixth-placed Skipton currently boasts the best record with 36 points to its name.
But with a challenging three weeks ahead, including match-ups against Springbank, Beaufort and Bungaree, the Emus are still a chance to miss the eight entirely.
For now, the Emus can only focus on what they can control, but the round 17 match-up against Bungaree could prove to be an elimination final between the two sides.
They will be hoping for some results around them to go their way, but the other teams battling for the final places in the eight find themselves in better situations in round 15.
Bungaree, Newlyn and Gordon all find themselves matched up against teams lower on the ladder as they look to remain in touch with the red-hot battle for the eight.
Beaufort, which plays Clunes, will stay one game outside the top four unless Dunnstown manages to upset Learmonth, while Rokewood-Corindhap will enjoy the four points from the bye to keep it clear of Beaufort.
Buninyong is three weeks away from recording a perfect season as it hosts Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford to wrap up a stellar premiership season.
Daylesford's season might come down to that final round match-up against Buninyong, with the Doggies' finals campaign still mathematically possible.
The top four is likely locked in, the top two has been locked in all season, but the final three spots in the Central Highlands top eight will not be locked in until the final whistle in round 17.
(6) Skipton v Springbank (2)
(17) Hepburn v Bungaree (9)
(3) Learmonth v Dunnstown (8)
(16) Waubra v Daylesford (11)
(7) Newlyn v Ballan (14)
(1) Buninyong v Creswick (15)
(10) Gordon v Carngham-Linton (13)
(12) Clunes v Beaufort (5)
(4) Rokewood-Corindhap (bye)
