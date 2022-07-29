No answers: council refuses to disclose cost of failed site assessments

The cost of works comprising a new community hub, sports pavilion and change rooms at Wendouree West Recreation Reserve has officially blown out to $6.76 million, with councillors unanimously accepting an officer's recommendationt to vary the original contract by $2 million.
The $2 million sum covers various expenses contractor Plan Group has incurred since large quantities of industrial waste and asbestos were discovered across the subject site in April.
The discoveries were made notwithstanding two council commissioned site assessments before the project was released for tender: a preliminary environmental site assessment in August 2019 and a further soil analysis in June 2021.
Neither of those assessments, according to council officers, detected any contamination at the site.
This week, City of Ballarat council refused to disclose the costs of either of those assessments, much less whether it was one or two contractors involved.
The precise scope of those contracts also remains a mystery, meaning ratepayers remain in the dark as to whether council met ordinary standards of due diligence before entering the contract with Plan Group.
Director of community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said such issues "could" be considered "confidential information", though he declined to elaborate how that opinion was arrived at in circumstances where the identity of the contractor/s involved in the site assessments was not sought.
Mr Wilson maintained that position in the face of further enquiries from this masthead, despite the existence of council's Public Transparency Policy, which exists by force of the Local Government Act, s 57.
The $2 million cost blow-out brings the total cost of the wider Wendouree West Recreation Reserve renewal project, of which the community hub and sports pavilion are a part, to $10.2 million.
Since April, Plan Group has discovered up to three cubic square-metres of material containing asbestos at the site, along with the equivalent of 25 truck trailers worth of industrial waste.
