Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Wendouree West man who has been missing for 56 years.
Ronald Peter Owen was 18-years-old when he last seen at his family home on Norman Street some time in 1966.
NSW Police believe he may have travelled to the state shortly after, but he was not reported missing at the time he disappeared.
On July 15 this year, a family member attended a pop-up "familial DNA collection program" in Queanbeyan, NSW to provide a sample of his DNA.
The person then formally reported Ronald's disappearance.
Police from the NSW State Crime Command's Missing Persons Registry have since launched an investigation into Ronald's whereabouts.
As of today, Ronald would be 75 years-old.
He is described a being of caucasian appearance with a solid build, about 175cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair.
Anyone with information into Ronald's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
