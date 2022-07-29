The Courier

Police launch search for Ballarat man Ronald Peter Owen who has been missing for 56 years

Updated July 29 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:45am
MISSING: Ronald Peter Owen was last seen in Ballarat some time in 1966. Picture: Supplied.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Wendouree West man who has been missing for 56 years.

