Ballarat police are investigating a crash in Sebastopol, which wrote-off a car early Saturday morning, leaving the driver and her passenger severely shaken.
Witnesses say a Ford sedan was speeding near the intersection of Vickers and Albert streets just after midnight when it collided with a small silver sedan.
The impact sent the small car spinning into a pole.
It is alleged the people in the Ford fled the car and ran into nearby St Georges Reserve.
Paramedics were called at 12.20am and treated a man believed to be in his 30s for lacerations.
Ambulance Victoria said he was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat in a stable condition.
Witnesses said the woman driving the silver car and her female passenger were also assessed by paramedics.
Police were observed checking under the Ford's bonnet.
Firefighters also attended from the Sebastopol CFA and Lucas FRV stations to clear debris.
Meanwhile, detectives are appealing for information to find a stolen station wagon in Darley.
The white 2020 Volkswagen was stolen between 3 and 4am Friday.
Moorabool CIU said the owners were asleep at the time and the theft formed part of an aggravated burglary.
The car's registration plates were BLU 820.
Bacchus Marsh Police said the crime was a "one off" for the area at the time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
